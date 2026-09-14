Minho Suddenly Said, "I’ll Take a Year Off" After ‘Boys Over Flowers’ Became a Hit—Why His Agency Was Thrown Into an Uproar

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Minho revealed why he declared that he would stop all activities and take a year off shortly after rising to stardom through ‘Boys Over Flowers.’

The December 14 episode of the YouTube channel ‘Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup’ featured actors Minho, Ryu Hye-young, and Kim Dae-myung from the film ‘Assassin(s),’ who spoke with Shin Dong-yup. The three actors played newspaper colleagues pursuing the truth behind a case in the film.

Minho candidly opened up about the confusion he experienced after the 2009 KBS2 drama ‘Boys Over Flowers,’ which made the public remember his name.

Minho recalled that time, saying, "I had worked on five or six projects before ‘Boys Over Flowers,’ but none of them had done well. After ‘Boys Over Flowers’ became successful, it wasn’t so much that I was scared. It felt as if another version of me, one that had never existed before, had suddenly appeared."

He said he was particularly confused by the gap between the ‘Minho’ seen by the public after becoming a star overnight and his actual self. "There was a disconnect between this other image of me and the person I had been known as Minho until then," he said. "I needed time to adjust and some breathing room."

Ultimately, Minho made an unexpected decision while his popularity was at its peak. "After finishing all my advertising commitments and important schedules, I told my agency, ‘I’m going to take a year off,’ and everything was thrown into an uproar," he said. "That’s why there was quite a long gap before my next project."

Shin Dong-yup empathized with Minho’s decision to take time to reflect after rising to stardom so quickly. "If you’re not careful, you can suddenly lose control of yourself, become ungrounded, and change in strange ways," he said.

Minho explained, "When your circumstances or emotions become ungrounded, that can happen even if you’re not in this profession. It was a necessary time for me to look back on myself and figure out what kind of values I had and what I wanted."

After gaining phenomenal popularity as Gu Jun-pyo, the second-generation chaebol heir, in ‘Boys Over Flowers,’ Minho’s next project came a year later in 2010: MBC’s ‘Personal Taste,’ in which he co-starred with Son Ye-jin and played Jeon Jin-ho, the head of an architectural firm.

Meanwhile, Minho will meet audiences on the 23rd through director Hur Jin-ho’s film ‘Assassin(s).’ Inspired by the assassination attempt on the first lady that occurred on August 15, 1974, the film features Minho as Young-il, a rookie reporter who covers the scene and pursues the truth. Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, Kim Dae-myung, and Ryu Hye-young also appear in the film.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.