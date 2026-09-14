Yoon Hye-jin Furious Over Unauthorized Use of Photos of Her 13-Year-Old, 178-cm-Tall Daughter: "Isn’t This AI-Manipulated Advertisement Fraud?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Ballet dancer Yoon Hye-jin expressed anger over a fraudulent advertisement that used photos and the growth story of her 13-year-old daughter, Jion, without permission.

On the 14th, Yoon Hye-jin shared a screenshot of an advertisement on her social media that was made to look as though it introduced the secret behind her daughter Jion’s height growth. She urged consumers to be cautious.

The post promoted a specific product, claiming that it was the secret behind Jion, who is 13 this year, growing to 178 cm.

It even included specific details, saying that Jion ate the product every day and added it to kimchi fried rice.

However, the advertisement had nothing to do with Yoon Hye-jin or Jion. The photos used in the post were also reportedly manipulated using AI.

Yoon Hye-jin immediately denied the claims, saying, "They even ran the photo through AI... No, that’s not true. There is no secret. Don’t be fooled."

She also expressed concern that the advertisement had attracted considerable attention, saying, "There are more than 2,000 comments."

In another post, she expressed her displeasure in even stronger terms.

Yoon Hye-jin directly refuted the advertisement, saying, "Yoon Hye-jin’s daughter did not grow because she ate this, and when did I ever stock up on this every day from Coupang?"

She explained what had actually happened, saying, "I only gave her tofu instead of rice once in a while when she said she was dieting."

She also pointed out that videos of herself and her daughter had been taken without permission and used to sell the product. Yoon Hye-jin raised her voice, saying, "Isn’t it wrong to take someone else’s video without permission, put up a purchase link like this, and sell a product?"

She continued, "People who desperately want their children to grow taller will probably be fooled because they’ll be tempted by this," and questioned, "Isn’t this fraud?"

Yoon Hye-jin repeatedly emphasized that "Jion did not grow taller from eating tofu" and urged people not to be deceived by advertisements made to suggest that a particular food or product was the secret behind her daughter’s height.

Jion recently attracted attention after it was revealed that she had grown to 178 cm at the age of 13. After Yoon Hye-jin personally posted "Height: 178 cm" on social media, interest focused on Jion’s height and exceptional proportions. Advertisements exploiting that attention appear to have followed.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin, a former principal dancer of Korea National Ballet, married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Jion.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.