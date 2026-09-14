Lee Da-hae Couldn’t Believe She Was Pregnant and Used 11 Pregnancy Tests... Seven Burst into Tears After Finding Out

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Lee Da-hae said she used as many as 11 pregnancy tests because she could not believe she was pregnant. Her husband, Seven, burst into tears after learning the surprise news.

On the 14th, Lee Da-hae appeared as a guest on the Kstar entertainment program “What Are We Going to Do with What’s Left?” She is six months pregnant and shared updates on her prenatal care, as well as the moment she first confirmed her pregnancy.

Lee Da-hae shared an update, saying, “I’ve been taking a lot of time off work for prenatal care,” and, “Since I’m resting comfortably, I can feel the baby moving a lot.”

She said her husband, Seven, has been busy preparing for a musical and a fan meeting in Japan. Lee Da-hae voiced a cute complaint about losing her husband’s attention to their unborn baby, saying, “These days, there’s no baby’s father for me. As soon as he comes home, he only looks for Heaven.”

Recalling when she first confirmed her pregnancy, Lee Da-hae said, “When I took a pregnancy test for the first time, I couldn’t believe the result.”

She recalled, “I wondered if the result might be wrong, so I took another test, but the two lines came out even clearer.” A photo shown on the program revealed a total of 11 pregnancy tests, surprising the cast.

Lee Da-hae said she told Seven about the pregnancy in a special way. She reserved a restaurant and prepared a card herself, then asked Seven to pray before the meal.

She said, “While Seven was praying, I gently handed him the pregnancy test with one hand,” adding, “At first, he didn’t realize what it was, but once he understood what was happening, he was so shocked that he suddenly burst into tears.”

She continued, “Seven was crying so much that it was a little funny,” and recalled the emotional moment, saying, “Then we hugged each other, and I burst into tears too.”

Lee Da-hae, who has been married for four years, also revealed that she and Seven are the same age. She surprised the cast by saying, “Seven and I are the same age, and we are both 42.”

Seven had reportedly expressed his desire to have children even before they got married. Lee Da-hae said, “Seven already had plans to have children before we got married,” adding, “Since we weren’t married yet at the time, I even asked him, ‘Are you getting married just to have children?’”

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae and Seven got married in 2023 after dating for eight years. They announced their pregnancy in May and are expecting their first daughter in November.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.