Lee Da-hae, Wife of ‘Seven,’ Clarifies China’s ‘20 Billion Won Sales’ Sensation: “I Didn’t Do It Alone—I Appeared as a Guest After Taking a Private Jet”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] Lee Da-hae, who is six months pregnant, appeared as a guest on the tvN STORY program “What Are You Going to Do with What You Leave Behind?” aired on the 14th.

Lee Da-hae clarified the much-discussed “20 billion won in sales” from the past, saying, “I wasn’t the one who did it.”

She explained that the sales were generated during a livestream hosted by Chinese mega influencer Dandan.

Lee Da-hae said, “Dandan wanted to invite me, but our schedules didn’t line up,” adding, “Then Dandan sent a private jet.” Her revelation surprised the cast members.

Lee Da-hae ultimately appeared as a guest on the livestream after taking the private jet. Recalling the event, she said, “I appeared at the most important moment,” and added, “I could see in real time that products were being sold through the platform, and sales reached 20 billion won in just 30 minutes.”

Lee Da-hae did not personally sell the products and generate 20 billion won in sales on her own. However, the episode clearly demonstrated her high profile and influence in China, where a famous influencer went so far as to send a private jet to recruit her.

Lee Da-hae also discussed what led her to begin working in China. She said, “The drama My Girl became popular. After that, I filmed two or three dramas in China.”

Lee Da-hae, who continues to work in both South Korea and China, said, “I spend about four months a year in China. I have an agency and a home there.”

She surprised viewers once again by revealing the price and monthly rent of her home in Shanghai.

Lee Da-hae explained, “I haven’t been able to buy a home yet because I don’t meet the social insurance requirements. I think I’ll be eligible around next year,” adding, “I currently live there on a monthly lease. The home is worth about 5 billion won, and the monthly rent is approximately 6 million won.”

After hearing this, Lee Young-ja expressed surprise, saying, “If the home is worth 5 billion won and the monthly rent is 6 million won, that’s cheap.” Regarding the lavish interior, Lee Da-hae said, “I completed the interior design in collaboration with a furniture manufacturer.”

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2023 after dating him for eight years. She is currently six months pregnant and is expecting to give birth to a daughter in November.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.