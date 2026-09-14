Jeon Won-joo and the Behind-the-Scenes Story of the Production Team’s Departure: “The Channel Was Not Highly Profitable, and Raising Her Appearance Fee Created Production-Cost Problems” (Entertainment Insider Lee Jin-ho)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jeon Won-joo reportedly requested an increase in her appearance fee, prompting the YouTube production team to leave. Given the channel’s revenue structure, raising her fee would inevitably have increased the production-cost burden.

On the 14th, the YouTube channel “Entertainment Insider Lee Jin-ho” uploaded a video titled “When She Asked Them to Raise Her Appearance Fee... An On-the-Ground Investigation into the Departure of Jeon Won-joo’s Entire Production Team Reveals an Unexpected Story.”

Entertainment YouTuber Lee Jin-ho explained that Jeon Won-joo’s YouTube channel was owned by her agency and operated through an outsourced production company. He added, “It is highly likely that Ms. Jeon Won-joo asked her agency—not the outsourced production company—to raise her appearance fee. A conflict arose in the process, and the existing production team ultimately withdrew from production.”

On the 11th, Jeon Won-joo had explained the production team’s departure on actress Sa Mi-ja’s YouTube channel, saying, “When I tried to raise my appearance fee a little, they said they would quit, so I told them we should just continue.” The channel had been doing well, attracting about 110,000 subscribers during its first year, so the production team’s sudden departure raised considerable questions. Based on her remarks at the time, it appeared that the team had left after Jeon Won-joo asked them to raise her appearance fee. However, the original dispute was reportedly with her agency, not the outsourced production company.

Lee Jin-ho also discussed the YouTube channel’s revenue structure. He said, “It is a structure in which it is difficult for either side to make a lot of money. One of Jeon Won-joo’s YouTube videos surpassed 1.7 million views, but the average was around 400,000 to 500,000 views. It was not a channel that uploaded videos frequently.” He continued, “Because the production required a large crew, it was difficult to make substantial profits with that level of viewership. The channel was barely breaking even or failing to reach the break-even point, so raising the appearance fee under those circumstances would inevitably create production-cost problems.”

Meanwhile, according to Jeon Won-joo’s agency, she has expressed her intention to continue her YouTube activities and plans to do so with a new production team. The agency stated, “She plans to continue her YouTube activities. New videos could be uploaded as early as this fall.”

Public sentiment toward Jeon Won-joo has worsened in the wake of the incident. She is known to have assets worth around 4 billion won and has demonstrated unusually frugal habits, such as barely turning on the boiler even during winter. However, after footage emerged this year showing her ordering one drink to share among three people at a café, she became the subject of controversy, with some people reacting, “Isn’t that going too far?” The reports that the production team left during the process of her seeking an appearance-fee increase have now placed her at the center of controversy once again.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.