‘Father of Four’ Kim Dong-hyun Moves Again From His 60-Pyeong Mixed Lease Home: “We Should Live There for a Long Time Now”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Mixed martial arts fighter Kim Dong-hyun is preparing to move again and expressed his wish to settle in one home for a long time this time.

On the 14th, the YouTube channel “Donghyun-i Net” released a video titled “Three Days Before the Fourth Child’s Birth! Parenting Continues Even During the Final Stages of Pregnancy: A Day in the Life of a Pregnant Mother of Many Children.”

That day, Kim Dong-hyun headed to the hospital with his wife for her final checkup before giving birth to their fourth child.

Kim Dong-hyun said he was concerned about having to divide the rooms after the fourth child was born. He then said, “The lease is expiring, so we have to start preparing to move at the end of this year and move early next year.” His wife laughed and said, “It’s amazing that we’ve moved so often when I was in the final stages of pregnancy or when the children were newborns.” Kim Dong-hyun added, “It just happens to expire every two years.” His wife replied, “This is the last time, so we should live there for a long time.” Kim Dong-hyun also vowed, “We shouldn’t move again now.”

Kim Dong-hyun previously said on the YouTube channel “Gwanjong Un-ni” that he still lives under a mixed deposit-and-monthly-rent lease. At the time, he showed his 60-pyeong apartment in Banpo-dong and expressed his disappointment, saying, “I moved from one mixed lease to another. I’m working hard to save money, but...”

Meanwhile, Kim Dong-hyun married in 2018 and has one son and two daughters. His wife is expecting their fourth child.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.