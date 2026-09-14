Ryu Hye-young Tells Her '16-Year Best Friend' Ko Kyung-pyo, "I’m Always Excited"—Directly Addresses Dating Rumors on 'I Live Alone'

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun, Reporter] Actress Ryu Hye-young made a surprising confession to her 16-year best friend, Ko Kyung-pyo, saying, "I’m always excited," while firmly drawing the line against the idea that they are romantically involved.

On the 14th, actors Minho, Ryu Hye-young, and Kim Dae-myung from the film 'Assassin(s)' appeared as guests on the YouTube channel 'Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.'

The topic of the day was the recent ambiguous romantic tension between Ryu Hye-young and Ko Kyung-pyo. The two appeared together on MBC’s 'I Live Alone,' which aired on August 7, showing the comfortable dynamic expected of friends who have known each other for 16 years. They have known each other since college and are actually an upperclassman and underclassman one year apart, but they have always spoken casually and treated each other like friends.

However, the two acted more affectionately than expected on the show, prompting viewers to ask, "Are they really just friends?" While walking with Ryu Hye-young, Ko Kyung-pyo naturally moved to the outside when a bicycle approached. He also personally fixed Ryu Hye-young’s bangs. MBC released a video of the scene under the title 'Heart-Fluttering Moment as He Casually Fixes Her Bangs.'

Another moment that drew attention showed Ko Kyung-pyo casually taking and eating the naengmyeon Ryu Hye-young had left unfinished. The two also revealed that they had been so close since college that they freely visited Ko Kyung-pyo’s studio apartment, highlighting their unusual level of friendship.

The scenes were eventually brought up on 'Salty Brother.' Minho bluntly asked Ryu Hye-young, "You and Ko Kyung-pyo are really close, right? But I watched 'I Live Alone,' and I wondered whether the things you did there are really something friends would do."

The cast first discussed the scene in which Ko Kyung-pyo avoided the bicycle by sending Ryu Hye-young to the inside and walking on the outside himself. They even reenacted how Ko Kyung-pyo had placed his arm around Ryu Hye-young’s shoulder, playfully investigating whether they were 'friends or something more.'

They also brought up the scene in which Ko Kyung-pyo ate the naengmyeon Ryu Hye-young had left. Minho immediately dismissed the suspicion, saying, "That could happen. The Ko Kyung-pyo I know is a bit of a food lover," drawing laughter.

Ryu Hye-young explained, "I was embarrassed because we were filming. I should have asked him to give it to me beforehand, so I felt even sorrier when he took it after I had finished eating," adding, "It wasn’t about what kind of relationship we have. He did it simply as a person."

The most heated moment came when Ko Kyung-pyo personally fixed Ryu Hye-young’s disheveled bangs at a crosswalk. When the cast expressed renewed suspicion, saying, "The nuance is important here," Ryu Hye-young said, "I watched that video again later at home, and he had been very kind to me."

She then revealed an unexpected twist. Ryu Hye-young said, "But right before that, he picked his nose. He did it with that hand. I didn’t know," turning the set into a sea of laughter. She added, "When I watched the footage later, there was even a song like 'Violet Fragrance' playing in the background."

Minho eventually asked Ryu Hye-young directly, "Have you ever felt excited by Ko Kyung-pyo, even once?" Without hesitation, Ryu Hye-young replied, "I’m always excited," surprising everyone.

She immediately emphasized, "As a human being, isn’t he a tall and really impressive man? I get excited when I see handsome men," adding, "It’s completely different from love. It’s more like, 'He’s a really handsome celebrity.'"

She also explained their long-standing relationship. Ryu Hye-young said that she and Ko Kyung-pyo were not classmates at Konkuk University but were an upperclassman and underclassman one year apart, adding, "We decided to treat each other like friends, so we became comfortable with each other."

She continued, "I attended an arts high school. I was used to 32 students in one class spending all three years together, with the boys and girls mixing like brothers and sisters," explaining, "I had been that way since high school, so I think that kind of relationship became ingrained in me."

When the possibility that Ko Kyung-pyo might have misunderstood her was raised, she jokingly said, "If he misunderstood, I’m very sorry," before summing up their relationship as, "I think we were just friends. Just friends."

Ryu Hye-young and Ko Kyung-pyo first became acquainted as upperclassman and underclassman in Konkuk University’s Department of Film. They later played Sung Bo-ra and Sung Sun-woo, respectively, and portrayed a couple in tvN’s 'Reply 1988.' They have maintained their long friendship since the show, and recently attracted attention again by revealing their life as friends of 16 years on 'I Live Alone.'

Meanwhile, Ryu Hye-young continues promotional activities for the film 'Assassin(s)' with Minho and Kim Dae-myung. Directed by Hur Jin-ho, 'Assassin(s)' is a mystery thriller that traces the suspicions and forces behind the assassination attempt on the first lady on August 15, 1974.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.