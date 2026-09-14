Shindong’s Weight-Loss Results: From 116 kg to 79 kg, with a Looser Shirt and Sharper Jawline

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Super Junior’s Shindong shared an update showing his noticeably sharper appearance after losing 37 kilograms.

On the 14th, Shindong posted several photos on his social media along with the message, "Thank you to everyone who joined me at the event and to all the development staff who agreed to interviews. I had pho before the event and wrapped things up with a drink after the schedule ended."

The photos showed Shindong abroad to attend a gaming-related event. Wearing a red uniform, he gave a thumbs-up toward the camera and smiled brightly.

The effects of his diet were especially noticeable in a photo of him walking down the street in a white shirt. The loose-fitting shirt, more relaxed waistline, and sharper jawline drew attention.

Even after saying that he enjoyed pho and drinks, Shindong caught people’s attention by maintaining his changed physique after the weight loss. His full, wavy hair and sunglasses also gave him a more polished look.

Meanwhile, Shindong previously made headlines by revealing that he had lost about 37 kilograms, reducing his weight from a peak of 116 kilograms to 79 kilograms. He has continued to show his changed appearance through consistent management.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.