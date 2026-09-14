A Husband Who Made 5 Billion Won on “Samsung-SK hynix” Stocks Considers a “Chilling” Divorce: “I’ll Give Her 50 Million Won and Divorce Her”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A husband of 12 years who said his wife had looked down on him for financial reasons revealed his surprising story: After making 5 billion won through stock investments, he is now considering divorce.

On KBS Joy’s “Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller—Mini Q&A,” which aired on the 14th, a husband’s dilemma was introduced. He said he had been hiding from his family the fact that he had made a large sum of money through stock investments.

The man said he had faced conflicts with his wife over money throughout their marriage. Although he earned about 3 million won a month to support the family, he said his wife did not recognize him as financially capable and treated him at home as if he were invisible.

He said she often scolded him when he asked her to prepare a meal after he came home late from work, and that she also rejected intimacy. According to him, his wife even said, “I’ll think about it if you bring home 5 million won a month,” and berated him over his income in front of their children.

Wanting to earn his family’s recognition, the man eventually began investing in stocks. In the process, he made the bold decision to secretly sell an apartment he had inherited from his late father without telling his wife.

He said he invested the money in Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, among other stocks, and earned a staggering 5 billion won in profits by selling them at the right time.

However, after acquiring a large sum of money, he actually began to feel more distant from his family. His past treatment at their hands came back to him, as they had looked down on him for financial reasons.

“After making money, I remembered how my family had looked down on me,” he said, revealing that he did not want to share even a single penny with them. He eventually said he was also considering divorcing his wife.

What he wanted to know was something else. Although he had actually made 5 billion won, he asked whether he could tell his wife that he had made only about 100 million won through investments, give her just 50 million won as a property-division settlement, and then divorce her.

The unexpected question prompted laughter in the studio, but Seo Jang-hoon gave a firm answer. He explained that divorcing while concealing assets would be difficult in practice, saying, “There’s no way. If they investigate the assets, everything will come out.”

He also brought up the man’s relationship with his children and called his thinking “foolish.” Rather than focusing on how to hide the money, Seo advised him to decide whether he would work to restore his relationships with his family or, if he had concluded that those relationships could not be repaired, proceed honestly with the divorce.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.