The Identities Behind the ‘National Team Athletes’ Assault Dispute’ Were Hyung-Taik Lee and Lee Dae-hoon: “They Became Entangled and Fell While Trying to Hail a Taxi”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] It was belatedly revealed that former national tennis team player Hyung-Taik Lee and former national taekwondo team player Lee Dae-hoon were the people involved in the ‘sports stars’ assault dispute’ that arose two years ago.

The two did not fight. They became entangled and fell while trying to hail a taxi after drinking, and a passerby who witnessed the scene mistook it for an assault.

On the 14th, the YouTube channel ‘GreeGura’ released a video titled ‘Economic Stories to Listen to While Lying in Bed: Kim Gu-ra’s Economic Research Institute.’

That day, a subscriber asked whether celebrities receive information about entertainment-related stocks. Kim Gu-ra replied, “In the past, when we gathered in the waiting room, we talked about everything that had happened the previous day, but these days, no one talks about themselves.”

He continued, “It is the kind of situation where stories spread from person to person and can easily become the subject of gossip,” before bringing up an anecdote about Hyung-Taik Lee and Lee Dae-hoon that he had heard during a recent recording of ‘Radio Star.’

Kim Gu-ra stated, “Hyung-Taik Lee appeared on ‘Radio Star’ recently,” and added, “There was a time when a story that Hyung-Taik Lee and Lee Dae-hoon had fought by hitting each other circulated like gossip.”

He explained that even a specific story had spread claiming that physical contact occurred while the two were making a bet during a drinking session. However, he emphasized that what actually happened was different from what had been reported.

Kim Gu-ra said, “Hyung-Taik Lee and Lee Dae-hoon had been drinking heavily and fell while trying to hail a taxi,” adding, “Someone saw them and mistook it for the two of them fighting.”

Earlier, in 2024, reports said that a taekwondo Olympic medalist identified as Person A and a former national tennis team player identified as Person B had become involved in an assault dispute near a parking lot in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

At the time, the two men’s real names were not disclosed, leading to continued speculation about their identities.

However, Kim Gu-ra’s remarks revealed that Person A and Person B, who had been reported anonymously at the time, were Lee Dae-hoon and Hyung-Taik Lee, respectively. The two had been drinking together and became entangled and fell while heading home. A passerby who witnessed the incident reportedly mistook it for an assault and called the police. Related reports

Hyung-Taik Lee also reportedly explained why he did not issue a particular explanation at the time of the incident. Kim Gu-ra said, “Hyung-Taik Lee had been drinking heavily then, and Lee Dae-hoon had also been drinking heavily,” explaining that Hyung-Taik Lee had remained silent rather than actively responding to the controversy.

Using the case as an example, Kim Gu-ra pointed out that private stories can spread as something entirely different after passing through other people. He added that celebrities these days do not readily share private matters or inside information, even in waiting rooms.

Meanwhile, MBC’s ‘Radio Star,’ on which Hyung-Taik Lee appeared and directly explained what happened at the time, will air on the 16th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.