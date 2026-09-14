'HRS' Yuri Gets Emotional Thinking of HYOYEON: "Thank You for Helping Me Debut and Enduring It All"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Kwon Yuri, a member of Girls’ Generation (SNSD) and an actress, became emotional while thinking of HYOYEON, who led the formation of HRS.

On the 14th, a video titled “A 20-Year-Old Rookie Girl Group Makes Its Debut on Music Core” was uploaded to Yuri’s YouTube channel, “Yurihan TV.”

Ahead of HRS’s debut performance, Yuri worked up a sweat in the practice room. After joking around throughout the session, she said, “The members have been enjoying my YouTube channel. May I say something?” She then recorded a video message for HYOYEON.

Yuri soon turned serious and said, “I’m proud that you showed what you’re capable of as HYOYEON the leader, and I think this will stay with me for a long time. Thank you so much for helping me debut. The 20 years since our debut couldn’t have been nothing but fun and happiness. You must have gone through difficult times, too, but thank you for enduring them and helping us reach this shining day.” She added, “Let’s keep having fun and putting on amazing performances together until the day we die. I love you.” Yuri’s eyes reddened as she continued speaking.

She also addressed the youngest member, Sooyoung. Yuri expressed her gratitude, saying, “Sooyoung, the only one born in 1990. I wanted to work on a project with you, and now we’ve been able to receive love from the public as a group called HRS. Everything went well, and I think you played a major part in that.” She continued with a playful remark: “Thanks to you for keeping us grounded without losing objectivity, we were able to make it to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Let’s just say it was like Coachella. I’ve already been there. It’s all thanks to you. Let’s follow our own path even when we’re grandmothers.”

Meanwhile, HRS is a new SNSD unit consisting of HYOYEON, Yuri, and Sooyoung. It originated from the “Fake Kim HYOYEON” segment on HYOYEON’s personal YouTube channel, “Hyo’s Level Up.” HYOYEON’s ambition to form HRS as a rival to Girls’ Generation-TTS ultimately led to the unit’s actual debut. The members drew big laughs by playfully portraying their rivalry, while their seasoned skills in their debut performance and released music sparked an explosive response from fans, who said, “As expected, it’s SNSD.”

HRS’s first digital single, “Skibidi,” released on the 31st of last month, has been receiving an enthusiastic response, topping YouTube’s Trending Music chart in South Korea.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.