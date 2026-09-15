"Put her in a military uniform and she’s instantly Kim Dong-jun"—Han Ga-in’s goddess-like visuals turn New Recruit 4 upside down

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Han Ga-in has finally appeared in New Recruit 4. She played the older sister of Kim Dong-jun, who is famous for resembling her, bringing laughs with their sibling chemistry.

In the 14th episode of ENA’s Monday-Tuesday drama New Recruit 4: Sabotage, Han Ga-in made a special appearance as Jeon Woo-joo, the older sister of Jeon Se-gye, played by Kim Dong-jun.

That day, Jeon Woo-joo visited Shinhwa Unit to see her younger brother, who was serving in the military. The soldiers in the barracks were instantly thrown into a commotion when Han Ga-in appeared. After seeing Jeon Woo-joo, they exclaimed, "She might be the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen" and "She’s gorgeous."

When a soldier asked about Jeon Woo-joo’s identity, Im Seong-min, played by Nam Min-woo, said, "Can’t you tell just by looking? She’s Jeon Se-gye’s sister. Put her in a military uniform and she’s instantly Jeon Se-gye," drawing laughs. The line played on the real-life resemblance between Han Ga-in and Kim Dong-jun, who are both famous lookalikes.

Jeon Se-gye’s senior soldiers were also intrigued by the news that a beautiful older sister had come to visit. Choi Byeong-nam initially pretended not to care, saying, "How long has it been since we broke up? I’m not ready to love again yet." In the end, however, he showed up at the visiting area carrying a book.

But the moment he actually saw Jeon Woo-joo, his attitude changed completely. Choi Byeong-nam fell for her at first sight, hurried back to the barracks to change clothes, and then returned. When Jeon Woo-joo called him by name, he was ecstatic, saying, "I think I just heard the voice of heaven." After she said, "I like men who eat well," the senior soldiers competed to eat as much as they could, adding to the comedy.

In front of the senior soldiers, they looked like affectionate siblings, but the mood changed completely when they were alone. Jeon Se-gye imitated his sister’s unusually demure and gentle behavior, teasing her, "It was seriously creepy." Jeon Woo-joo shot back, "Your sister’s still alive, isn’t she? You’d better be grateful that having a pretty sister has made military life easier for you."

She then stared at her younger brother’s face and attacked him by saying, "You’ve got ugliness all over you." Jeon Se-gye responded, "If you insult my face, you’re just spitting in your own face." It was classic sibling banter, with the two directly making their resemblance the subject of their jokes.

When Jeon Se-gye spoke informally to his sister, Jeon Woo-joo finally revealed her true colors, saying, "Look at this punk. Do I have to make you call me ‘Noona’?" But when the senior soldiers returned, she immediately began affectionately patting her younger brother’s head as if nothing had happened. Unaware of what had taken place, the senior soldiers looked at Jeon Se-gye with envy.

The special appearance drew even more attention because of Han Ga-in and Kim Dong-jun’s long-standing reputation as lookalikes. Since their debuts, the two have often been mentioned as lookalike stars because of their similar features, including defined facial features, large eyes, and prominent noses. Kim Dong-jun was even nicknamed "the male Han Ga-in."

The two actors finally turned that long-running lookalike narrative into a casting choice by playing a real older sister and younger brother in New Recruit 4. The production team also made full use of their resemblance, adding lines such as "Put her in a military uniform and she’s instantly Jeon Se-gye" and "If you insult my face, you’re just spitting in your own face" to maximize the fun of Han Ga-in’s special appearance.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.