'Building owner of 32.5 billion won' Lee Da-hae rents 5 billion-won Shanghai home: "You can't buy one immediately even if you have the money"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Lee Da-hae surprised viewers by revealing that the Shanghai home worth approximately 5 billion won, which she personally decorated, is rented rather than owned.

On the 14th, Lee Da-hae appeared on tvN STORY's "Namgyeoseo Mwo Hage" and discussed her activities and life in China. She is married to singer Seven and is currently pregnant.

Lee Da-hae explained why she began working in China, saying, "The drama 'My Girl' was very well received in China. After that, I filmed about three dramas there."

Lee Da-hae, who said she spent at least one-third of each year in China before becoming pregnant, explained, "I have a company and a home there."

Last year, Lee Da-hae drew attention after revealing her Shanghai home, which she had decorated according to her own taste. The luxurious interior and furniture attracted attention, but the home was rented rather than owned.

Lee Da-hae said, "I still can't buy a home there," adding, "Not only foreigners, but also Chinese people who move to Shanghai from other cities can't buy a home immediately just because they have the money."

She continued, "You have to stay in Shanghai for a certain period, pay taxes, and meet the requirement of having lived there as a resident," adding, "I think I may be able to buy a home sometime next year."

She also disclosed the price of her current home and its rent. Lee Da-hae said, "The home I rent is currently worth approximately 5 billion won," adding, "The monthly rent is about 6 million won." At 6 million won per month, the annual rent comes to approximately 72 million won.

After hearing this, Lee Young-ja expressed surprise, saying, "If the rent is 6 million won for a 5 billion-won home, that's cheap."

Pak Se-ri asked whether Lee Da-hae felt it was wasteful to spend money on interior design for a home she did not own. Lee Da-hae replied, "I spent almost no money on the interior design. I worked with a furniture-making company."

Lee Da-hae reportedly reflected her personal taste by selecting furniture suited to the home's spaces and atmosphere while also participating directly in parts of the design process.

Lee Da-hae and her husband, Seven, own three buildings in Seoul's Gangnam District and Mapo, among other areas. The total value of the properties is reportedly 32.5 billion won. Although she is said to own real estate worth tens of billions of won in Korea, she lives in a rented home in China because of local requirements for purchasing a residence.

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae and Seven married in 2023 after dating for eight years. They are currently expecting their first child.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.