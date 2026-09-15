Kim Gu-ra Reveals His Family Owns 400,000 Pyeong of Clan Land in Pocheon: “It’s Not a Bad Thing That There Aren’t Many Descendants”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra surprised viewers by revealing that his family has approximately 400,000 pyeong of clan-owned land in the Pocheon area.

On the 14th, the YouTube channel “GreeGura” released a video titled “Economic Stories to Listen to While Lying in Bed: The Kim Gu-ra Economic Research Institute.”

In the video, Kim Gu-ra discussed a subscriber’s concerns about disposing of and inheriting a local commercial building owned by the subscriber’s parents with real estate experts.

The subscriber said the value of a local commercial building, which was approximately 4 billion won 10 years ago, had fallen to around 3 billion won. The subscriber was unsure whether to sell it before its value declined further, but said it was difficult to reach a decision because the parents and children had different opinions.

Kim Gu-ra pointed out that children could make themselves unhappy if they worried excessively in advance about property still owned by their parents. He then candidly confessed that, when he was not working, he too had waited for the clan land to be sold.

Kim Gu-ra recalled his past, saying, “When I didn’t have any work, I used to think every day, ‘Why isn’t the clan land being sold?’”

When asked where the clan land was located, he surprised the cast by revealing, “It’s in Pocheon. It’s about 400,000 pyeong.” The cast members marveled at the unexpected scale, saying, “That’s enormous.”

Kim Gu-ra said, “There aren’t that many descendants left in our clan,” and added, “So it’s not a bad thing. There’s hope,” prompting laughter. Although the land is jointly owned by the clan, he subtly expressed hope that he might receive a larger share if it is sold in the future because there are not many members.

Kim Gu-ra said his mother had also waited for the clan land to be sold in the past. He explained, “Before I became successful, my mother used to say, ‘The land really needs to be sold somehow,’” adding, “Now that I’m doing well, she doesn’t say things like that anymore.”

However, Kim Gu-ra also pointed out the practical difficulties surrounding clan-owned land. He explained, “Clan land is not easy to sell. Even if it is sold, the money doesn’t come right away.”

Nevertheless, he suggested turning it into future YouTube content, saying, “The land in Pocheon is really vast. Let’s go see the clan land sometime. It would be nice to have something delicious to eat while we’re there.”

Kim Gu-ra expressed his special affection for the clan land, describing it as “just something of mine that gives me a sense of security.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.