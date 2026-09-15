Jang Young-ran and Han Chang: “After 16 Hours of Labor, I Needed Emergency Surgery... ‘The Baby’s Head Was Lodged and the Umbilical Cord Was Wrapped Around Its Neck’”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran opened up about her frightening experience of undergoing emergency surgery after 16 hours of labor while giving birth to her first child.

Actress Lee Da-hae, who was six months pregnant, appeared as a guest on the 14th episode of tvN STORY’s “What Are You Going to Do with It?” During the broadcast, Jang Young-ran shared her experience with Lee Da-hae, who was preparing to give birth.

Jang Young-ran said she had hoped to have a vaginal delivery, recalling, “Things were a little dangerous when I had my first child. I was in labor for 16 hours, but the baby’s head became lodged in my pelvis.”

She continued, “The umbilical cord also became wrapped around the baby’s neck, so I ultimately had to undergo emergency surgery,” surprising the cast. Amid the tense situation, she underwent a cesarean section and gave birth to her first child.

Her recovery after childbirth was also difficult. Jang Young-ran said, “I even had a cracked rib,” and added, “After surgery, I had to pass gas, but I couldn’t when I saw my husband’s face. So I shouted at him, ‘Get out,’” drawing laughter.

She added, “Later, I realized that my husband was comfortably passing gas in front of me. So I tried it once too, and it felt so much better,” sharing a humorous story from their married life.

Meanwhile, Jang Young-ran married Korean medicine doctor Han Chang in 2009, and they have one son and one daughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.