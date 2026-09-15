MC Mong Says, "It’s Money I Received Anyway"—Gives Student Cash Covering Full Tuition During Festival

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer MC Mong personally handed a student cash equivalent to one semester’s tuition during a university festival. He drew particular attention by mentioning the performance fee he had received from the university, appearing to suggest that he was giving the money back to the student.

MC Mong took the stage for the final performance at Kyonggi University’s festival in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on the 11th.

That day, MC Mong performed a series of his hit songs, including “Youthful Days,” the pre-release track from his recently announced 10th full-length album, as well as “CIRCUS,” “Ice Cream,” and “Love Mash.” As previously announced, he performed more than 10 songs and led the students in enthusiastic sing-alongs.

A surprise event took place near the end of the performance. MC Mong noticed a student who had been particularly enthusiastic throughout the show, singing along passionately, and called the student onto the stage. When the student said, “I work three part-time jobs,” MC Mong asked what the student was majoring in, then took out cash he had prepared in advance and handed it over. He fulfilled on the spot his promise to cover one semester’s tuition.

As he handed over the money, MC Mong explained, “I don’t care whether you spend it on drinks or clothes. But it’s money I received from your university anyway,” adding, “I just wanted to give it to someone who really caught my attention.” His remarks appeared to indicate that he was returning part of the performance fee he received for appearing at the KGU festival to pay the student’s tuition.

MC Mong’s “tuition event” was not decided spontaneously. On a TikTok livestream on the 4th, he announced that he would be performing on the closing stage of the KGU festival, saying, “Since it’s the closing performance, I’m planning to do more than 10 songs.” He also made a surprise pledge: “I’ll personally choose one student and give them cash to cover one semester’s tuition. I believe that good deeds will find their way back somehow.”

What had been merely a promise became reality a week later. MC Mong prepared actual cash, took it onto the stage, selected one student himself, and handed over the tuition money.

Meanwhile, MC Mong recently released “Youthful Days,” a pre-release track from his 10th full-length album, and continues his musical activities.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.