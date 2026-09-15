Minho: "I first went to the airport alone in my late 30s" → Ryu Hye-young: "How did you live?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Minho, 39, confessed that he only began learning how to spend time by himself after reaching his mid-30s.

The YouTube channel 'Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup,' released on the 14th, featured Minho, Ryu Hye-young, and Kim Dae-myung as guests. The actors are appearing in the film 'Assassin(s).'

Shin Dong-yup asked Minho whether he had ever entered a restaurant and eaten alone. Minho replied that he had eaten alone in places such as Japan, but said it had only been a few years since he began seriously enjoying time by himself.

Minho said, "A few years ago, I changed my routine so I could try to enjoy being alone more," adding, "Around two or three years ago, I went to the airport alone for the first time. I simply had never had a reason to go alone." Ryu Hye-young reacted with surprise, saying, "That’s kind of fascinating. How did you live?"

He explained that he had naturally spent most of his life surrounded by other people. Minho recalled, "It wasn’t that anyone told me to live that way, but there were always people around me to look after me, as well as friends and family."

However, his perspective began to change after he passed his mid-30s. Minho explained, "I think I started to feel that it could become difficult if I didn’t learn how to spend time alone," adding, "That’s when I began taking trips by myself."

Time alone was not comfortable for him from the beginning. Minho candidly admitted that when he first traveled to Japan alone, he felt "self-conscious and awkward for no particular reason." However, he said that as he gained more experience traveling and eating alone, he gradually learned to enjoy that time.

Minho has maintained a busy career, traveling between Korea and other countries for many years since his debut. His belated process of learning how to be alone has drawn attention by revealing an unexpectedly relatable side of him.

Meanwhile, Minho will meet audiences in the film 'Assassin(s)' alongside Ryu Hye-young and Kim Dae-myung.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.