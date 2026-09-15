“You’ve Had a Taste of Television”: Seo Jang-hoon Takes a Jab... 16th-Season Gwangsu and 22nd-Season Hyeonsuk Focus Only on ‘Hate Comments’ Even After Their Distorted Memories Are Exposed

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Seo Jang-hoon, watching the fierce romantic dispute between Jeong Il-dae, Gwangsu from the 16th season of “I’m Solo,” and Kim So-yeon, Hyeonsuk from the 22nd season, delivered a pointed remark aimed at the two.

Episode 12 of JTBC’s “Love War,” which aired on the 14th, featured Jeong Il-dae and Kim So-yeon, who became a real-life couple after appearing on the divorced-singles special of “I’m Solo.” The pair revealed every detail of their 449-day relationship.

The two clashed over their memories from the very beginning. Jeong Il-dae claimed that they had “broken up four times” during their relationship, but Kim So-yeon offered a completely different recollection, saying, “I remember it happening once. Who were you dating?”

Their conflict reached its peak during the so-called “twice-divorced” debate surrounding Jeong Il-dae’s two divorces. Kim So-yeon revealed that, during an argument in an underground parking garage, Jeong Il-dae had insisted, “I’ve been divorced twice, but I’m not a twice-divorced person.”

Jeong Il-dae had his own reasons. While planning a long-term trip around the world with his girlfriend at the time of his second marriage, he said they registered their marriage first at her parents’ request and then left the country. However, he decided to end the relationship during the trip and began divorce proceedings as soon as he returned home.

Because they had only registered their marriage and then divorced without holding a formal meeting between the families or a wedding, and without properly meeting his former spouse’s parents, Jeong Il-dae did not consider himself a “twice-divorced person” in the conventional sense.

After hearing this, Seo Jang-hoon firmly concluded, “Legally, you are twice divorced.” At the same time, he analyzed that Jeong Il-dae may have wanted to downplay his two divorces somewhat in front of the person he loved.

The problem came afterward. Kim So-yeon claimed that Jeong Il-dae had hurt her at the time by saying, “You have a child.” She said he had spoken in a way that suggested the male cast members from the 16th season of “I’m Solo” had felt burdened by dating women with children, while he had accepted her despite that.

Jeong Il-dae protested that he felt wronged, saying his remarks at the time had not carried that implication. To verify their conflicting memories, footage of what actually happened was eventually shown. It was as if his catchphrase from “I’m Solo,” “Shall we play the tape?” had become reality.

However, the footage showed a difference between the situation Kim So-yeon remembered and the actual conversation. After confirming that her memory had been distorted, Kim So-yeon laughed and said, “I should reflect on this. I’m going to get a ton of hate comments.” Watching her, Lee Hyori sighed and said, “Hate comments aren’t what matters right now.”

Seo Jang-hoon’s reaction was even sharper. Although the two insisted that they were not doing so, he pointed out that they had somehow “had a taste of television,” adding, “What you’re talking about now is different from what ordinary couples talk about.” He was referring to the pair’s decision to reveal their relationship, from their time on “I’m Solo” through their subsequent romance, across multiple television programs.

In reality, their relationship has not been smooth. Jeong Il-dae and Kim So-yeon appeared on different seasons of “I’m Solo,” later became a couple, and announced their relationship in July last year. They announced their breakup in November of the same year, but reunited about a month later.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.