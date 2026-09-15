Park Joo-mi in Her 50s Shows Off a Youthful Look—Her Pilates-Toned Figure Comes as a Surprise

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Park Joo-mi continues to boast an unchanged appearance in her 50s, thanks to her consistent self-care.

On the 14th, Park Joo-mi posted several photos on her social media.

In the photos, she captured attention by showing off her distinctive beauty even in everyday settings. She flaunted her straight shoulders in a sleeveless outfit and showcased her slender body line, shaped through Pilates. Her firm figure and youthful appearance were so impressive that it was hard to believe she is in her 50s, drawing viewers' attention.

Meanwhile, Park Joo-mi made her debut in 1992 as part of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 21st open recruitment class of television talents. She has appeared in dramas including 'Heo Jun,' 'Ladies of the Palace,' 'A Gentleman's Dignity,' 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty,' and 'Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce).' In 2001, she married Lee Jang Won, the son of Lee Jong-taek, chairman of Gwangseong Hitech, and they have two sons.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.