'Nongshim third-generation heir' Sang-Yol Shin marries daughter of former judge and 'Ms. Hammurabi' author Moon Yoo-seok... Her job at SKT draws attention

[Sportschosun Reporter Min-jung Cho] It has been reported that Sang-Yol Shin, a Nongshim vice president and a third-generation heir of Nongshim, married the daughter of Moon Yoo-seok, a former judge and author.

According to sources in related industries, Vice President Sang-Yol Shin held his wedding with Ms. Moon at The Shilla Seoul in Jangchung-dong, Seoul, on the 13th.

The bride, Ms. Moon, is reportedly an office worker currently employed in a department at SKT related to artificial intelligence transformation (AX). She has drawn even more attention after it became known that her father is Moon Yoo-seok, a former presiding judge who is also active as an author.

Moon Yoo-seok began his judicial career as a judge at Seoul Central District Court and later served as a judge at Seoul High Court and as a presiding judge at Gwangju District Court, Incheon District Court, and Seoul Eastern District Court. He subsequently published books including *Pansayugam* and *The Declaration of an Individualist*. He has also been active as a writer, penning scripts for dramas such as *Ms. Hammurabi*, *The Devil Judge*, and *Pro Bono*.

Vice President Sang-Yol Shin is the grandson of Nongshim founder the late Shin Choon-ho and the eldest son of Nongshim Chairman Shin Dong-won. Born in 1993, he graduated from Columbia University with a degree in industrial engineering and joined Nongshim's management planning office in 2019. He has since expanded his responsibilities, serving as an executive overseeing purchasing and later as an executive in the Future Business Office.

Business leaders, including Amorepacific Group Chairman Seok Young-bae and Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, reportedly attended the wedding. Access to the venue was said to have been strictly controlled, with guests required to verify their mobile invitations.

Meanwhile, Vice President Shin is the eldest son of Nongshim Chairman Shin Dong-won and the eldest grandson of Nongshim founder the late Shin Choon-ho, making him a third-generation owner of the Nongshim Group. After joining Nongshim's management planning office in 2019, he served as an executive overseeing purchasing and worked in the Future Business Division before being promoted to vice president in January this year. He currently heads the Future Business Office, overseeing investments and mergers and acquisitions, global business strategy, and new businesses such as health functional foods and smart farms.

Reporter Min-jung Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.