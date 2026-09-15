Choi Dong-seok’s Lawsuit Over Alleged Affair Involving Park Ji-yoon to Be Decided in November

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjung Cho] The legal battle between broadcaster Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon, who are in the midst of divorce proceedings, is approaching another turning point. An appellate trial in Choi Dong-seok’s civil damages lawsuit against an acquaintance of Park Ji-yoon over alleged interference in their marriage has concluded, with a ruling scheduled for November.

According to a report by Star News on the 15th, the appellate proceedings in Choi Dong-seok’s lawsuit seeking damages and consolation money from Person A, an acquaintance of Park Ji-yoon, have concluded. The Jeju District Court will hold the sentencing hearing on November 16.

The lawsuit proceeded to the second trial after Choi Dong-seok appealed when both sides’ claims were dismissed in the first trial. In the appeal, Park Ji-yoon was removed as a party to the case, leaving only the dispute between Choi Dong-seok and Person A.

Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon met as classmates in the 30th publicly recruited announcer cohort at the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS). They dated for four years before marrying in 2009. However, after 14 years of marriage, they faced a breakdown in their relationship when they applied for divorce mediation in October 2023.

The two have since continued their conflict through reciprocal lawsuits over allegations of affairs. Park Ji-yoon has repeatedly emphasized, "There was never a single instance of infidelity or immoral behavior during our marriage," categorically denying the allegations. Regarding allegations that she had an affair with Person A, who was known as a longtime male friend, after the two met in the United States, she countered, "My former husband also knew that I met an old friend during a business trip," adding, "It is extremely despicable to spread it in such a sensationalized manner."

Choi Dong-seok has also made his position clear. He previously stated, "It is true that Park Ji-yoon filed a lawsuit against my acquaintance, but there was absolutely no unlawful conduct during our marriage. I will respond firmly to any damage to my reputation caused by false claims. The truth will be revealed in court."

The legal battle began in July 2024, when Park Ji-yoon first filed a lawsuit over alleged interference in her marriage against an acquaintance of Choi Dong-seok. Choi Dong-seok then filed a reciprocal lawsuit in September of the same year, claiming, "The breakdown of the marriage was caused by Park Ji-yoon’s infidelity," further intensifying the legal dispute between the two.

The first-trial court dismissed both sides’ claims. However, Choi Dong-seok’s side submitted two supplemental briefs shortly before the ruling and, dissatisfied with the outcome, filed an appeal, sending the case to the second trial.

Meanwhile, separate from the lawsuits over alleged interference in the marriage, the two are also engaged in a divorce merits case. Attention is focused on how the appellate ruling in the civil lawsuit may affect their prolonged legal dispute.

Minjung Cho, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.