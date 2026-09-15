Popular Idol Member Cheats on Girlfriend of Four Years with Fellow Actress, 'Suspends Activities'

[Sportschosun | Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Huang Wen Tin, a member of the popular boy group Ozone, has suspended his activities amid a controversy over his personal life.

Taiwanese media outlets, including ET Today, reported on the 14th that "Huang Wen Tin issued an official apology and suspended his activities after his girlfriend of four years exposed details of his personal life."

Huang Wen Tin's girlfriend recently alleged on social media, "After Huang Wen Tin began filming a movie, he behaved inappropriately intimately with an actress who appeared in the same production. The actress also has a boyfriend. Both of them admitted that they had cheated."

After remaining silent, Huang Wen Tin posted a handwritten apology on his account on the 14th. He stated, "I am sorry for responding only after so much time has passed. I spent several days collecting my thoughts and reflecting on my actions. It is my fault that my girlfriend suffered a wound she never should have had to endure. I will not make any excuses for my actions."

He continued, "I sincerely apologize to my company, my fellow members, and the fans who have always supported me. It is my fault that I failed to properly resolve my personal affairs. Effective today, I will suspend all other entertainment activities except for previously contracted obligations that I am required to fulfill."

Ozone is a six-member boy group under Sony Music Taiwan that debuted in 2022. The group has enjoyed considerable popularity locally, including winning an award at the Hito Pop Music Awards for its debut EP, 'Unicorn.'

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.