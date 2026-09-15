"Staggering Drunk"... Former EXO Member Lu Han Spotted at Girl Group Singer’s Birthday Party After Split Following 10-Year Relationship

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun, Reporter] Shocking recent footage of Lu Han, a former member of EXO, has been released.

Local media outlets, including Sohu News, reported on the 12th, "Lu Han was spotted at Zhang Bichen’s 37th birthday party. He appeared to have drunk heavily and was staggering, barely managing to get into a car with the support of two bodyguards. He looked extremely gaunt and had lost a great deal of weight, while his face appeared swollen. He looked as though the passage of time had taken its toll."

The outlets speculated that Lu Han’s change may be an aftereffect of his breakup with Guan Xiaotong.

Lu Han and Guan Xiaotong began publicly dating in 2017. The two appeared together on the Chinese version of Running Man and in various dramas, and they openly shared photos of their dates, making no secret of their affection for each other. In 2022, rumors emerged that they had already registered their marriage, but Guan Xiaotong’s father strongly denied them, leading to an awkward episode.

However, after breakup rumors surfaced repeatedly, the two eventually went their separate ways. Neither side has officially commented on the rumors, but the couple, who had posted photos confirming their relationship on each other’s birthdays for 10 years, reportedly spent subdued birthdays apart, and no signs of interaction between them have been found since 2025. As a result, local media are treating Lu Han and Guan Xiaotong’s breakup as a fait accompli.

Lu Han debuted as a member of EXO in 2012 and gained immense popularity, but in 2014 he filed a lawsuit against SM Entertainment seeking to invalidate his exclusive contract. The court ruled that his contract with SM Entertainment remained valid through 2022 under the original agreement. Lu Han later returned to China and pursued a career as a solo singer and actor.

Guan Xiaotong made her debut in the 2001 drama "Yan Hai Chen Fu." She went on to appear in dramas including "Ban Shu Legend," "Yao An," and "Sheng Feng Qi Shi," as well as films such as "The Battle of Hunan" and "Shadow."

Zhang Bichen debuted as a member of the Korean girl group Sunny Days after winning the 2012 K-POP World Festival, organized by the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), but eventually left the group following a dispute with her agency. She later returned to China and is now active as a singer after winning The Voice of China Season 3.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.