Former Manager Who Threatened Female BJ with a Weapon and Poured Hot Water on Her Arrested on Suspicion of Preparing to Commit Murder

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung, Reporter] A former manager who went to see a female internet broadcaster in her 20s, threatened her with a weapon and poured hot water on her has been arrested.

According to Ansan Sangnok Police Station in Gyeonggi Province on the 14th, a man in his 20s, identified as A, was arrested on charges of aggravated injury, aggravated confinement and preparing to commit murder.

A is accused of holding a weapon to the neck of B, a female BJ, and pouring hot water on her legs, injuring her, at a restaurant in Sangnok-gu, Ansan-si, Gyeonggi Province, at around 5:20 p.m. on the 12th. Police were dispatched after witnesses reported that "a man was beating a woman." After confirming the woman's screams and that A was carrying a weapon, police issued Code Zero, the highest emergency alert, and deployed more than 30 officers to the scene. They also requested assistance from the Special Operations Unit (SOU).

When police arrived, A was reportedly confronting officers inside the restaurant, holding B by the neck with one hand and a weapon in the other. B suffered an abrasion on her neck from the weapon and burns on her legs from the hot water.

The tense standoff ended through a police officer's quick thinking. The officer in charge of managing the scene approached A after asking, "Aren't you thirsty?" and pretending to offer him a water container. When A's guard dropped, the officer knocked the weapon away and moved to subdue him. Police fired a Taser and arrested A at the scene. One police officer was also reportedly injured in the hand during the apprehension.

Investigators found that A had previously worked as a manager overseeing the chat room for B's internet broadcasts. However, the two recently fell out, prompting A to quit. They reportedly continued their conflict by disparaging each other in the broadcast chat room. Police believe A planned the crime after harboring resentment when B inquired about filing a defamation complaint against him and mentioned the matter during a broadcast. A allegedly prepared the weapon in advance on the day of the incident and went to B's residence. Although B, feeling threatened, fled to a nearby restaurant, A followed her and continued the attack, investigators said.

Police applied the charge of preparing to commit murder, citing the fact that A had prepared the weapon in advance. They plan to conduct further investigations to determine whether additional charges of retaliatory crime and attempted murder can be brought.

Jo Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.