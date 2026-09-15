Kim Sook Says, "I Was Cut from 'Saturday Is Good for Rice'—Producer and Writers, Watch Closely"...A Defiant Mukbang After Revealing She Was Forced Off the Show

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Sook said she was forced to leave 'Saturday Is Good for Rice.'

On the 14th, a video titled 'Enjoying Early Autumn in Jeju Island, Including Local-Recommended Restaurants' was posted on Kim Sook's YouTube channel.

Kim Sook set out on a tour of restaurants recommended by locals, where visitors do not have to wait in line. After receiving a recommendation from a local woman she met at the airport, who told her, "You have to go there," she visited a braised-ribs restaurant in Sehwa-ri.

Kim Sook also remarked, "Isn't Park Hae-il a true foodie? Someone said, 'That place is really good,' so I went there, and Park Hae-il's autograph was on the wall. He is always one step ahead of me. I found Park Hae-il's autograph everywhere I went."

As she waited for the food, Kim Sook expressed her excitement, saying, "Jeju Island is part of Korea, right? Maybe because it is separated from the mainland, it feels like I am abroad. Jeju Island is the only place where I don't think about work. I think only about YouTube."

Kim Sook's dining companion that day was the producer of 'Food Bless You.' Kim Sook suggested, "Let's do 'Food Bless You' again. Let's put the cast together again," and the producer replied, "I really want to do it. I will gather people with strong stomachs again."

Kim Sook then complained that she had been forced off E Channel's 'Saturday Is Good for Rice,' saying, "Did I mention this? I was cut from 'Saturday Is Good for Rice.' I thought I could do it. I thought I would be able to handle it to some extent, but I couldn't." The producer responded, "But on 'Food Bless You,' the conversation has to be more satisfying than the eating. Life experiences and food need to come together." Kim Sook was delighted, saying, "You came at just the right time. Having the 'Food Bless You' producer here gives me courage."

When the food arrived, Kim Sook launched into a defiant mukbang, saying, "Producer of 'Saturday Is Good for Rice,' watch closely. Writers of 'Saturday Is Good for Rice,' watch closely. I am someone who eats this well."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.