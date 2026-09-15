MC Mong Gives Away a Stack of Cash for a Student’s Tuition at a University Festival... Sharp Divide Between ‘Showing Off Money’ and ‘Generous Charity’

[Sportschosun Reporter Min-jung Cho] MC Mong kept his promise by giving a university student enough cash to cover one semester’s tuition. While the gesture was praised as a generous act that eased the student’s financial burden, some took a skeptical view, questioning whether the money really had to be handed over in cash on a stage watched by an audience and asking whether it was simply “showing off money.” Reactions to the charitable act were sharply divided.

MC Mong took the stage at the Kyonggi University (KGU) festival in Gyeonggi Province on the 11th and met with students. He heated up the atmosphere with more than 10 songs, including hit tracks such as “CIRCUS,” “Ice Cream,” and “Love mash,” as well as “Youthful Days,” a pre-release track from his 10th full-length album.

A surprise event followed at the end of the performance. MC Mong selected one student on the spot and handed over cash equivalent to that student’s tuition for one semester. He reportedly told the student, “Be sure to use it for your studies.”

This was not an impromptu event. During an earlier TikTok live broadcast, MC Mong had announced, “I will select one student at the KGU festival and cover one semester of their tuition,” adding, “I’ll bring the money in cash.” He ultimately fulfilled onstage a promise that could otherwise have remained mere words.

Once the news spread, online reactions split into two camps. One side praised MC Mong for providing direct help to a university student facing a heavy tuition burden. Positive comments included, “It’s impressive that he really kept his promise,” “This will be a gift the student remembers for life,” and “What matters is that he put it into action, regardless of the amount.”

Others were uncomfortable with the way the charitable act was staged publicly. Critics argued that he could have quietly provided the tuition through a bank transfer, and questioned whether handing over cash on a concert stage was overly performative. Some said, “It was certainly a good deed, but was it necessary to show the entire stack of cash?” and “It looks more like showing off money than a donation,” viewing the event as an act of ostentation.

Some also said it was difficult to view the gesture as purely charitable, given that MC Mong has recently been at the center of various controversies, including allegations and a lawsuit involving Kim Min-jong. They suspected that the tuition support might have been an attempt to turn around public sentiment that had worsened amid the controversy.

Meanwhile, MC Mong has resumed his activities as a singer, releasing “Youthful Days,” a pre-release track from his 10th full-length album, and appearing at university festivals.

Min-jung Cho, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.