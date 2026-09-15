From TWICE’s Jeongyeon to Actress Yoo Jeong-yeon... A Fresh Start at Her Sister Gong Seung-yeon’s Agency After Leaving JYP

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] New profile photos of Jeongyeon, a member of the group Twice who has announced a new challenge as an actress, have been released.

On the 14th, her agency, VARO Entertainment, unveiled Jeongyeon’s new profile photos through its official channels.

In the released photos, Jeongyeon showcases a pure and composed charm. With her long, straight hair and toned-down makeup, she sheds her former bubbly girl-group image.

As her first step as “actress Yoo Jeong-yeon,” her dramatically different styling immediately captures attention.

Earlier, on the 10th of last month, Jeongyeon left JYP Entertainment and signed an exclusive contract with VARO Entertainment. She made headlines as the first member of Twice to change agencies.

At the time, Jeongyeon shared her thoughts with fans in a heartfelt handwritten letter. She promised, “Although I am moving to a new agency and beginning a new challenge, I will continue to protect Twice, the greatest center of my life, without change,” adding, “Standing before ONCE as a member of Twice will always come first.” She continued, “I will sincerely prepare both for my journey as Jeongyeon of Twice, whom you have loved, and for the new challenges of Yoo Jeong-yeon, whom you will meet in the future.”

In particular, VARO Entertainment is also home to Jeongyeon’s older sister, actress Gong Seung-yeon. There is already keen interest in the synergy the two sisters will create as labelmates at the same agency.

Jeongyeon will continue her singing activities as a member of Twice while expanding her career as actress Yoo Jeong-yeon and showcasing a wide range of charms. Public attention is focused on her future moves as she prepares to transform into an actress.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.