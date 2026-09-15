DJ Tukutz Ousts Tablo and Becomes EPIK HIGH’s New Leader, Immediately Starts a Dictatorship: “I’m Forcing My Song to Be Released”

[Sportschosun Reporter Minjeong Cho] DJ Tukutz ousted Tablo and took over as EPIK HIGH’s new leader. As soon as he took office, he ordered his solo song to be turned into a new full-group track, launching an unabashed “leader dictatorship.”

The final results of the “Epikase Song Battle,” a piece of original content on EPIK HIGH’s official YouTube channel, “EPIKASE,” were recently revealed.

The winner was determined by combining results from five categories, including expert judging, a nationwide public vote, overall music performance, live clip views, and short-form audio performance. What began as a playful contest among the members became a fiercer-than-expected competition as actual music results and the public’s choices were also reflected.

DJ Tukutz put on the strongest showing. He took first place in three categories—expert judging, the nationwide public vote, and live clip views—quickly pulling ahead as the early leader.

The former leader, Tablo, also mounted a formidable comeback. He topped the overall music performance and short-form audio categories, respectively, and chased DJ Tukutz until the very end. However, he failed to overturn the final result.

After all the scores were added up, DJ Tukutz won the competition with 82 points. Tablo finished second with 78 points, just four points behind, while Mithra Jin scored 30 points. Along with the special benefits awarded to the winner, DJ Tukutz became EPIK HIGH’s new leader.

After taking the leadership position from Tablo, DJ Tukutz made an unrestrained move on his very first day in office. He summoned Tablo and Mithra Jin and unilaterally announced that his competition entry, “TUKUTZISM,” would be remade as a full-group song featuring all three EPIK HIGH members.

Tablo and Mithra Jin were caught off guard by the new leader’s “forced announcement,” which had not been discussed in advance. The two protested, saying, “You could at least tell us ahead of time. Don’t we need to be given time to write the lyrics?” Their reaction drew laughs.

But DJ Tukutz, who had already drawn his sword, had no intention of compromising. He proposed putting the ways of thinking and values each member had developed throughout their lives into a single song. His plan was to expand “TUKUTZISM,” which had told the story of DJ Tukutz alone, into EPIK HIGH’s full-group universe and rebirth it as “EPIKISM.”

Tablo and Mithra Jin eventually joined DJ Tukutz’s self-serving first project: turning his own song into a group track as soon as he became leader. Attention is focused on what kind of synergy the three members’ bickering dynamic and musical individuality will create in the new song.

Another point to watch is what changes EPIK HIGH, long accustomed to the “Tablo as leader” system, will show under DJ Tukutz’s direction. Since the entire project is unfolding within EPIK HIGH’s characteristically playful universe, the three members’ enduring chemistry is also adding to the anticipation for the new song.

EPIK HIGH’s new song “EPIKISM,” the first result of DJ Tukutz’s tenure as leader, will be released at 6 p.m. on the 17th through various online music platforms.

Reporter Minjeong Cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.