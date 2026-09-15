Bumkey arrested over 'hotel drug party'; ♥ Dahye Kang says, "I prayed in gratitude, thinking, 'Serves him right,' and then I couldn't see him for six months"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Singer Bumkey looked back on his past drug case.

On the 14th, Bumkey and his wife, Dahye Kang, appeared on the YouTube channel “Lee Sung-mi's I Can't Go.”

Bumkey and Dahye Kang recalled the difficult early days of their marriage, which were affected by Bumkey's troubled period. Bumkey said, "The drug case broke." Dahye Kang explained, "There was a two-year period when he had completely fallen into depravity, and we had separated at the time. What happened during that period came to light."

Bumkey engaged in a legal battle over allegations of drug use that went all the way to the Supreme Court of Korea. He was detained on allegations that he sold approximately 6 kilograms of methamphetamine and 10 ecstasy tablets to two acquaintances between August 2012 and September 2013, and used ecstasy himself. He was acquitted at trial, but the appellate court accepted the charge that Bumkey had used ecstasy at a hotel in Seoul in 2012 and sentenced him to eight months in prison, suspended for two years. Bumkey, who had maintained his innocence, appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court of Korea, but the court rejected his appeal and upheld the lower court's decision.

Bumkey candidly said, "I immigrated to the United States and lived there, so I had a low level of awareness about such drugs, and my perception itself was different. Things that people do casually in the United States are illegal in Korea, so I lived with the thought, 'How is this a drug?' I had the mindset that, 'But it's illegal in Korea, so I shouldn't do it. I must not get caught,' but I didn't have a negative perception of drugs. It was different from the sentiment in Korea. Given that situation, I had opportunities to encounter such things while living in Korea."

Dahye Kang said, "The prosecution called me. Apparently, they were supposed to notify one family member that he was being questioned. His voice was extremely frightened. I had never seen him like that. He told me that nothing had been found in his body, that there was no evidence, and that he had once spent time with some bad older friends, so he was being unfairly implicated because of them. He said, 'I'll be out tomorrow, so don't tell my parents or my company. Just keep it to yourself,' so I really thought he would come out the next day. So, privately, I thought, 'Serves him right.' I thought he must have come to his senses."

Dahye Kang, who even said she prayed a prayer of joy, added, "I was at my parents' home, and I cried in the bathroom while offering a prayer of gratitude and joy. I thought, 'Now he might come to his senses.' I didn't know how frightening it was. He said, 'It's unfair. Nothing like that happened.' As I mentioned earlier, I knew nothing about his past drug use. I knew that the friends he spent time with were bad influences, but I thought he himself could never do such a thing, so I assumed it was an unfair accusation. But after that, he couldn't come home for six months."

Bumkey said, "I thought I would spend two nights in the detention cell and be able to sleep at home, but I was sent to a detention center. That was where it all began. I had alibis for all the times the prosecution brought up." He continued, "But I didn't feel wronged. I know better than anyone how I had lived my life. I had hidden it from everyone, but I knew I had experienced many things others had not and had committed a great many offenses. So I thought that if I had to pay the price for my crimes to this extent, then I should do so."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.