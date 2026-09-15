Park Mi-sun♥Lee Bong-won’s Son and Daughter Make Acting Debuts in a ‘Major Twist’... They Hid Their Parents’ Celebrity Status and ‘Started as Extras’

Photo: Screenshot from tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’ and Choi Sang-yeop’s social media

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Lee Bong-won shared his thoughts on his son, Choi Sang-yeop, and daughter, Lee Yu-ri, pursuing acting careers.

On the 14th, Lee Bong-won appeared on ‘New Woman,’ a program on the YouTube channel ‘Rolling Thunder,’ where he discussed his children’s acting careers.

Jo Hye-ryun said, "Since Bong-won and Mi-sun are both actors, their daughter and son are actors too. But the children hid the fact that their parents were actors and started working as extras."

It was a story about Lee Bong-won and Park Mi-sun’s two children, who chose to start from the bottom on their own rather than rely on their parents’ help.

Jo Hye-ryun recalled, "My son came to audition for the play ‘I Love You, Mom.’ But his name was Choi Sang-yeop. Because his surname was different, I didn’t recognize him."

Lee Bong-won responded, "I also had no idea that my son’s name had been changed to Choi Sang-yeop," revealing that he, too, learned about his son’s stage name only later.

He also shared how he felt after seeing his son perform onstage as an actor. Lee Bong-won said, "I was proud. At home, even when I said, ‘Hey, try doing it this way,’ he was timid. So I wondered, ‘How is he ever going to act?’"

However, his son looked different once he took the stage. Lee Bong-won noted, "But when I saw that same kid performing in the play, he spoke clearly and did a good job. I had never seen him like that before, so I thought, ‘My son is actually good.’"

When Lee Kyung-shil asked whether he had told his son that he did well, Lee Bong-won replied, "I just said, ‘You weren’t bad,’" drawing laughter.

Lee Bong-won said he had tried to create opportunities for his children to appear on television, but they did not want their parents’ help either.

Lee Bong-won said, "I also tried to get my son and daughter to do something on television, but they said they didn’t want to." Lee Kyung-shil sympathized, saying that her own daughter was also working as an actor: "It’s the same with my daughter. All my brother and I can do is watch and let the kids do things their own way."

In particular, both children of Lee Bong-won and Park Mi-sun are known to have studied theater and film before making their acting debuts. Although their parents had worked in the entertainment industry for many years, the two built experience through jobs such as appearing as extras and pursued acting careers on their own rather than relying on their parents’ names.

Lee Bong-won had previously introduced his tall, handsome son through his YouTube channel. At the time, he joked, "My son is tall because he and I come from different stock." His son is reportedly a 1997 birth and is said to be 183 centimeters tall.

Meanwhile, Lee Bong-won married Park Mi-sun in 1993, and they have one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.