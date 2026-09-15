Baek Jin-hee, Already Thinking About Childcare Ahead of Her Marriage to Her Canadian Office Worker Fiancé: "What Would I Be Like?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Baek Jin-hee expressed curiosity about raising children.

On the 14th, a video titled "20 Years of Friendship and Counting~ Went to Gangneung to See My Best Friend, Found Healing Through Childcare, and Visited Her Sushi Restaurant" was posted on Baek Jin-hee's YouTube channel.

Baek Jin-hee deliberately headed to Gangneung early in the morning to see her friend of 20 years. "We've been friends since middle school. It's been such a long time, but I'm going to see my friend," she said as she boarded the train excitedly. After meeting her friend's son in Gangneung, Baek Jin-hee went with them to an omakase restaurant run by her friend's husband. Baek Jin-hee told her friend, "That's amazing. It can't be easy to raise two babies alone in Gangneung, without having your mother nearby or a friend or older sister there. You repeat the cycle of doting on them, getting angry again, and then regretting it, right?" Her friend confided, "I think you'll have a reality check if you see me raising children. I thought I was someone who didn't get angry, but it turns out I get angry a lot."

Her friend asked, "What would you be like if you raised children?" and Baek Jin-hee replied, "I'm curious too." She continued, "I didn't originally like dogs, but after raising one, I learned what love was, didn't I? I think you have to try something to know. One thing I realized while raising my dog was that, over the seven years I've had it, even when I caught COVID-19 or the flu, I took my medicine and immediately went out for a walk. It made me think that I'm a person with a strong sense of responsibility in my own way. But a dog and a baby must be completely different, right? I'm curious about what I'll be like too."

Meanwhile, actress Baek Jin-hee will marry a non-celebrity at a hotel in Seoul on January 23 next year. Her fiancé is an office worker living in Canada, and Baek Jin-hee plans to split her newlywed life between Canada and Seoul after the wedding.

After news of her marriage became public, Baek Jin-hee said on her YouTube channel, "My fiancé is just an ordinary office worker. He's neither a businessman nor a finance professional, and he doesn't possess extraordinary wealth."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.