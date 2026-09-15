Youn Yuh-jung Radiates Elegance Despite Missing Out on Emmy Win, Attending Ceremony in a Pure White Dress

Photo provided by Yonhap News Agency

Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the 78th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Actress Youn Yuh-jung did not fulfill her dream of winning her first Emmy Award, but she confidently appeared at the ceremony and once again demonstrated her enduring presence.

Youn Yuh-jung attended the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14 local time.

Rather than choosing a vibrant color, Youn Yuh-jung opted for an elegant pure white dress. Three-dimensional floral embellishments were densely arranged from the sleeveless top to below the knees, creating a subtly glamorous look. A long, flowing pleated skirt completed the outfit with a neat and dignified feel. She carried a white mini bag with gold chain handles, adding unity to the overall ensemble. Her naturally swept-up silver hair and lively lip makeup further highlighted her signature relaxed yet confident charm. Although she did not take home the trophy, her bright smile in front of reporters made the disappointment of the ceremony seem insignificant.

Youn Yuh-jung was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Chairwoman Park in Season 2 of the Netflix series BEEF. According to the Television Academy, this was the first Primetime Emmy Awards nomination of Youn Yuh-jung's career.

In Season 2 of BEEF, Youn Yuh-jung transformed into Chairwoman Park, a billionaire who owns a country club. Song Kang-ho played Dr. Kim, Chairwoman Park's personal physician and second husband, drawing attention to the pairing of two leading Korean actors.

Youn Yuh-jung competed for the trophy against Dakota Fanning, Laurie Metcalf, Joy Sunday, Constance Zimmer and Linda Cardellini. However, the honor went to Linda Cardellini, who played Carol Lovesmoney in HBO Max's DTF St. Louis. The award in this category was presented earlier at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Although she did not win, Youn Yuh-jung made a meaningful mark as one of the few Korean actors to have her acting recognized at both the United States' most prestigious film and television awards.

Youn Yuh-jung previously won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at the 93rd Academy Awards for the film Minari in 2021, becoming the first Korean actor to win an Oscar for acting. After attracting worldwide attention with her candid and witty acceptance speech, she continued her global career five years later by earning an Emmy nomination.

The scene of Youn Yuh-jung holding an Emmy trophy after her Oscar win will have to wait, but she illuminated the ceremony with her graceful attitude and unparalleled presence, qualities that transcended the question of whether she won.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.