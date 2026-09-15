Seo Dong-ju Reflects on Estrangement from Father Seo Se-won and Belated Regret: "I Should Have Communicated and Tried to Understand Him More"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Seo Dong-ju, the daughter of the late broadcaster Seo Se-won, opened up about her concerns over her mother Seo Jeong-hee’s health and her candid feelings toward her parents.

On the 14th, Seo Dong-ju discussed her parents on her YouTube channel.

That day, Seo Dong-ju spoke about the current health of her mother, Seo Jeong-hee, who previously battled breast cancer. "My mother’s health is not at 100 percent, so we still need to monitor her for about another year," she said.

She continued, "There are things I hold back because I’m afraid of worrying my mother. In the past, we talked about everything without giving it much thought. Now, because of her health and various other reasons, I’ve started avoiding sharing things with her whenever possible."

Seo Dong-ju, who had previously shared most of her thoughts and concerns with her mother, has also changed. "I don’t want to burden my mother with unnecessary worries anymore," she said.

She repeatedly emphasized the importance of her parents’ health. Seo Dong-ju said, "I think health is the most important thing for both my mother and father. As their children, the thing we need to take the greatest care of is our parents’ health. I’ve really been feeling that a lot lately."

She added, "There are many things I still regret. So if my parents were still alive, I think I would want to say, ‘Let’s communicate a little more while we still can. Let’s talk a little more and try to understand each other.’"

After losing her father, the late Seo Se-won, in 2023, Seo Dong-ju appeared on the YouTube channel Sebasi Talk last year and recalled him. "I loved him, but I also disliked him. I didn’t want to resemble him, yet there were so many ways in which I did. They call that love-hate," she said. "My feelings were always complicated." She also introduced her book, saying, "To avoid hating my father and being disappointed in him, I wrote, ‘I decided not to hate him’ and ‘I decided not to be disappointed in him.’"

Seo Dong-ju had carried complicated feelings toward her father, with resentment and longing intertwined, for many years. This time, too, she shared her regret regarding her parents and expressed her wish to "communicate a little more while we still can," making her remarks especially poignant.

Seo Dong-ju is the daughter of the late Seo Se-won and Seo Jeong-hee. Seo Se-won had been living in Cambodia when he suffered cardiac arrest while receiving an IV at a Korean hospital in Phnom Penh in 2023. He died at the age of 67.

Seo Dong-ju graduated from the University of San Francisco School of Law and worked as an attorney in the United States before later pursuing a career as a broadcaster. Last year, she remarried someone working in the entertainment industry.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.