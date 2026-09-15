Kim Gu-ra Says He Is "Maintaining Separate Households with His Wife: She Went to Songdo for Their Daughter’s International School and Doesn’t Want to Return"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra said he is maintaining separate households with his wife.

On the 14th, the YouTube channel 'GreeGura' uploaded a video titled 'Economic Stories to Listen to While Lying in Bed: Kim Gu-ra’s Economic Research Institute.'

Kim Gu-ra discussed Suji District, Yongin, with real estate experts. After reading a comment that said, "Once you raise children, you understand why people live in Pungdeokcheon-dong. You can take them to academies, shop for groceries, and go to the hospital—everything can be taken care of here," Kim Gu-ra lamented, "It’s the same in Songdo International City. I’m currently maintaining separate households with my wife, unintentionally, but my wife already doesn’t want to come back to Ilsan New Town. It’s only been three weeks since she went to Songdo International City, but she already doesn’t want to return."

The expert laughed and said, "You’ve already gotten used to Songdo International City. Songdo is a paradise for women." Kim Gu-ra expressed his affection for Ilsan New Town, saying, "From my wife’s perspective, there are outlet malls and plenty of other things there. Still, I prefer Ilsan New Town."

Earlier, Kim Gu-ra revealed through his son Geuri’s YouTube channel that his late-born daughter had been accepted to an international school in Songdo International City. Kim Gu-ra, who had expressed interest in international schools several times before, also said, "Starting this August or September, we’ll have to move toward Songdo International City." Meanwhile, Kim Gu-ra divorced his former wife in 2015 and remarried a non-celebrity woman five years later, in 2020. She is 12 years younger than him. The birth of their late-born daughter in September of the following year also drew public attention.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.