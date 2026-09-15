'Seoul National University Graduate, SBS Reporter, Interpreter': Ahn Hyun-mo Signs Exclusive Contract with SM Culture & Contents (SM C&C), Joining Kang Ho-dong, Jun Hyun-moo and Jang Doyoun

Photo provided by SM C&C

[Sportschosun Reporter Bit Jeong] Broadcaster Ahn Hyun-mo has found a new home at SM C&C.

SM C&C announced on the 15th that it had signed an exclusive contract with Ahn Hyun-mo.

Ahn Hyun-mo graduated from the Department of Linguistics at Seoul National University and earned a master's degree in conference interpreting from the Graduate School of Interpretation and Translation at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS). She later worked as a Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) reporter before expanding her career into interpreting and broadcasting.

She has demonstrated her expertise and steady hosting skills as a host and cast member on various programs, including Channel A's 'Beauty Clinic Touch Me,' KBS2's 'Smoking Gun,' SBS's 'Sapiens Club,' and tvN's 'Future Class.'

In particular, she showcased her interpreting skills by taking part in broadcasts of major global award ceremonies, including the Academy Awards (the Oscars), Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), American Music Awards (AMAs), and Grammy Awards. She also handled interpreting and hosting duties at international events, including APEC CEO Summit Korea 2025.

Having worked across broadcasting, interpreting, and international events, Ahn Hyun-mo is expected to broaden her activities further after joining SM C&C.

SM C&C said, "Ahn Hyun-mo is a versatile talent with extensive knowledge and meticulous hosting skills," adding, "We will provide our full support so that she can pursue active work in various fields based on the expertise she has built across them."

SM C&C represents Kang Ho-dong, Jun Hyun-moo, Seo Jang-hoon, Jang Sung-kyu, Jang Doyoun, and others.

Reporter Bit Jeong rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.