Lee Bong-won Left Stunned by Text from Park Mi-sun Saying, “They Say It’s Cancer”... “I Thought I Had to Get Her Better Somehow”

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Lee Bong-won opened up about the shock he felt when his wife, Park Mi-sun, was diagnosed with cancer and how their relationship changed afterward.

On the 14th, Lee Bong-won appeared on the “New Woman” segment of the YouTube channel “Rolling Thunder” and spoke about Park Mi-sun’s battle with cancer and their marriage.

Lee Kyung-shil was pleased to see Lee Bong-won looking more relaxed than before. She said, “Your face looks so much better than when I saw you last time. You must feel much more at ease emotionally now. You look much more relaxed than you did before.”

When Lee Bong-won became bashful, Jo Hye-ryun said, “Mi-sun told me that your love has blossomed again,” drawing laughter. Lee Bong-won replied, “Even just a year ago, there were a lot of things to worry about, but my wife has become much more at ease. They say that when a person feels comfortable, it shows on their face.”

Lee Kyung-shil then recalled the time of Park Mi-sun’s cancer diagnosis and asked, “What was it like when you first heard the news? I imagine the shock must have been enormous for you.”

Lee Bong-won recalled, “I received a text when my wife, Park Mi-sun, was sick. It just said, ‘They say it’s cancer.’ For a moment, I couldn’t think of anything.” He added, “I thought, ‘The things we saw in dramas and elsewhere are happening to me, too.’ I didn’t know what to do.”

After hearing about Park Mi-sun’s diagnosis, Lee Bong-won was most concerned about her treatment. Jo Hye-ryun said, “I heard that Lee Bong-won told Mi-sun, ‘Don’t worry about money or anything like that.’” Lee Bong-won said, “I’ll take care of expenses such as my wife’s medical bills.” He appeared to be a dependable husband determined to support his wife.

Jo Hye-ryun added, “So I heard that she told you, ‘Don’t worry because I’m fully covered by insurance.’” Lee Bong-won joked, “I only said that because it wouldn’t cost that much,” prompting laughter.

Lee Bong-won said that, above all, he felt he needed to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. He explained, “When something happens, I’m the type of person who has to deal with it quickly. I thought, ‘I have to make sure she receives proper treatment and gets better somehow.’”

He also confessed that Park Mi-sun’s illness made him realize he had not properly looked after his wife. Going through her treatment led Lee Bong-won to reflect on their relationship as a couple. He said, “I realized that since I hadn’t taken care of my wife properly, I should make sure to accompany her to the hospital and look after her. I thought, ‘I haven’t paid enough attention to her all this time.’”

Park Mi-sun was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2024 and underwent chemotherapy. She later appeared on tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” and said, “It’s breast cancer, so I can’t use the expression ‘a complete recovery.’ I’m living with the mindset that if the cancer comes back, I can undergo treatment again.”

Park Mi-sun, who recently returned to broadcasting, has been receiving support from viewers for her healthy appearance.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.