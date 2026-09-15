Pani Bottle Reveals 660,000 Airline Miles—Kian84 Left Speechless by Distance Equivalent to Six and a Half Trips Around the Earth

[Sportschosun Cho Min-jung, Reporter] Travel YouTuber Pani Bottle revealed that he has accumulated a staggering 660,000 airline miles. The astonishing figure befits one of South Korea’s leading travel creators, who has traveled around the world as if it were his own backyard, and even Kian84 could not hide his surprise.

A recently released video on the Korea Customs Service’s YouTube channel showed Pani Bottle and Kian84 transforming into one-day customs officers and experiencing airport operations.

Kian84 made a surprise appearance in front of Pani Bottle, who had returned as an honorary customs officer, posing as a suspicious traveler. Kian84 then changed into a customs uniform and joined the work in earnest.

During a meal that day, the two naturally began discussing Pani Bottle’s travel history. Pani Bottle personally revealed the airline miles he holds, and the figure shown on screen surprised even Kian84, an experienced traveler. The disclosed mileage consisted of approximately 170,000 miles with Korean Air and approximately 490,000 miles with Asiana Airlines. Simply adding the miles from the two airlines brings the total to approximately 660,000 miles.

Because mileage programs are operated separately by each airline, the miles cannot be combined for use, and their actual value varies depending on the route, seat class, and time of booking. Even so, the amount is large enough to book multiple long-haul award tickets, offering a glimpse of how many flights Pani Bottle has taken over the years.

Pani Bottle previously revealed a timeline feature that automatically saves past travel routes and said that the distance he had traveled was equivalent to about six and a half trips around the Earth. Calculating one trip around the Earth as approximately 40,000 kilometers, that amounts to about 260,000 kilometers. Following the travel records he disclosed at the time, his revelation of approximately 660,000 airline miles has now put numbers behind his reputation as a travel YouTuber who travels around the world.

That day, Pani Bottle and Kian84 toured various parts of the airport from the perspective of customs officers rather than travelers. They visited a detention warehouse accessible only to customs officers, examined seized items, and experienced a training session with drug-detection dogs. During simulated customer-service situations based on real-life scenarios, they encountered difficult complainants and voice-phishing cases, gaining a firsthand sense of the challenges faced by customs officers.

Meanwhile, Pani Bottle continues to communicate with the public through his YouTube channel and appearances on various television programs.

Cho Min-jung, Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.