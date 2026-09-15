Tablo: "I called a taxi, but a Maybach showed up. Psy joked, 'Did you hire a driver?'"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] EPIK HIGH's Tablo shared an anecdote about being misunderstood by Psy.

On the 15th, a video titled "John Park Is Like DJ Tukutz, but Much Smarter" was posted on Tablo's YouTube channel.

Tablo played several balance games with guest John Park. When asked to choose between Kakao T and Uber, John Park chose the former, while Tablo chose the latter. Tablo said, "I'm a huge fan of Kakao T. I use Kakao Taxi every day. But in some areas, Uber is much cheaper."

John Park emphasized, "If we're talking only about South Korea, Uber has its strengths. When you can't get a Kakao Taxi, you can definitely get an Uber, and sometimes it's cheaper. But if you're comparing them internationally, it's Kakao Taxi without question." Tablo added, "And the cars that come through Kakao Taxi are no joke," drawing attention.

Tablo said, "I don't know how this happened, but one time I was with Psy and DJ Tukutz. After dinner, I called a Kakao Taxi. I can't drive, so I called a taxi, but a Maybach showed up. I don't know how it happened; a Maybach just happened to arrive."

John Park was stunned and asked, "How is that possible? Did you call a Black taxi?" Tablo explained, "I called a Black taxi. It was the only one that could arrive the fastest. We also had to get going in a bit of a hurry. But a Maybach showed up."

The incident even led to a misunderstanding by Psy. Tablo recalled, "I got into the Maybach, and Psy ran over to the car and knocked on the window. When I rolled it down, he said, 'Hey, did you buy a Maybach? Do you have a driver now? How successful has your YouTube channel become?'" Tablo continued, "I told him it was a Kakao Taxi, but he said, 'There's no way this is a Kakao Taxi if it's a Maybach.' So the driver confirmed that it was a Kakao Taxi," prompting laughter.

Tablo said, "Then we set off, and when I said, 'I can't believe a Maybach showed up,' the driver told me, 'There are only two or three of them in Seoul.' So I thought I must have been lucky. This would never happen if you called an Uber. A Maybach doesn't show up in Los Angeles or Chicago."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.