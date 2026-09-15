‘Lee Sang-hae’s Daughter-in-Law’ Kim Yun-ji Leaves Two-Year-Old Daughter in the U.S. and Travels Alone to South Korea: “I’ll Be Back Soon”

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Yun-ji left her young daughter Ella in the United States and traveled alone to South Korea.

On the 14th, Kim Yun-ji’s YouTube channel shared a glimpse of her daily life while she was staying in the United States for an extended period.

As she packed for her trip to South Korea, Kim Yun-ji said, “I’m packing my bags. I have hospital appointments booked in advance in South Korea, as well as work commitments, so I’m planning to go according to that schedule.”

Kim Yun-ji is currently staying in the United States with her husband, Choi Woo-sung, and their daughter, Ella. Earlier, her mother-in-law, comedian Kim Young-im, had also said that she traveled to the United States herself because she missed her son and daughter-in-law.

However, because of her busy schedule, Kim Yun-ji found herself having to leave her young daughter Ella in the United States and travel to South Korea alone.

“I feel so, so conflicted about leaving without Ella. She’ll be okay, right?” Kim Yun-ji said, opening up about how she felt about leaving her daughter behind.

Before her departure, she personally prepared food for her daughter to eat while she was away. Kim Yun-ji said, “Yesterday, I made seaweed soup, macaroni and cheese, pasta, and curry for Ella. By the time I finished, I didn’t even have a chance to turn on the camera.”

As if she knew she was saying goodbye to her mother, Ella would not let go of Kim Yun-ji, clinging to her and repeatedly fussing as she grabbed her hair. Kim Yun-ji could not hide her sadness, saying, “I guess she knows I’m leaving. She’s trying not to let go.”

After soothing her daughter and finishing her preparations, Kim Yun-ji comforted Ella by saying, “Mommy will be back soon.”

But saying goodbye at the airport was even more difficult. Kim Yun-ji recounted, “Earlier, when I tried to leave Ella and go to the gate, she cried so hard that the airport was filled with the sound of her crying.”

She added, “I was so close to tears that I didn’t have time to turn on the camera,” and expressed her affection for her daughter, saying, “Mommy will go, do well, and come back soon. I love you, my daughter.”

After tearfully parting with her young daughter, Kim Yun-ji arrived in South Korea and carried out her scheduled activities. She was also shown visiting a dermatology clinic for treatments and care.

Meanwhile, Kim Yun-ji married Choi Woo-sung, the son of comedian Lee Sang-hae and Kim Young-im, in 2021. The couple have a daughter, Ella. Kim Yun-ji is Korean American and is reportedly a U.S. citizen.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.