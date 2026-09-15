"Fall Hard and You’ll Rise to Fame"...GFRIEND, Han Seung-yeon and Shin Jang Mi: The Winning Formula of Fighting Spirit in K-pop

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] "You become famous if you take a tumble?"

An onstage fall in K-pop is no longer merely a broadcast mishap. A split-second mistake can become a GIF that floods social media, and it can even serve as the springboard for a dramatic comeback that changes a group’s fortunes.

The most representative example is GFRIEND. While performing "Me Gustas Tu" at an outdoor broadcast in the rain in 2015, GFRIEND’s Yuju took a hard fall onstage no fewer than eight times. Other members also fell, but they sprang back up like Weebles, showed no sign of pain, and delivered flawless live vocals and sharply synchronized choreography, drawing widespread attention.

The "falling fancam" capturing the performance became a huge sensation in Korea and abroad, while overseas media outlets, including Time magazine and Billboard, were left amazed. After the incident, GFRIEND earned the nickname "the pure idols with fighting spirit" and achieved a chart-reversal success story.

Early in their career, Sistar’s Bora fell during a performance of "Shady Girl" and fractured a finger, but her characteristically spirited response left the group with an image as "healthy idols." Kara’s Han Seung-yeon slipped badly while moving toward the center of the stage during a 2010 performance of "Lupin." She fell so hard that the impact could be heard, but she immediately got back up without changing her expression and completed the performance flawlessly, earning the nickname "Fall-Down Seung-yeon."

WJSN, Mamamoo and Apink have also drawn attention for handling onstage falls like professionals.

Now another artist has joined this lineage: Shin Jang Mi. She debuted in 2003 as the drummer of the pop-rock band Litmus, later performed as a vocalist with the coed group ZAZA and Three Three, and eventually pursued a solo career. Recently, during a performance on KBS2’s "Immortal Songs—National Trot Festival Special," she fell but sprang back up immediately and continued the show, displaying remarkable fighting spirit. Netizens responded warmly, giving her the nickname "the 0.1-second get-up unni."

K-pop singers are consumed as "unreal beings" equipped with sharply synchronized choreography and flawless visuals. But when they fall, a crack appears in that perfection, allowing the public to feel sympathy and a more human sense of closeness. When performers overcome pain and embarrassment, get up immediately, smile as if nothing happened, and continue the choreography, audiences witness a powerful sense of professionalism—and become fans. For this reason, an onstage fall can become not a "moment of humiliation," but an opportunity to "reset one’s life."

Fans are applauding the passion and fighting spirit of K-pop artists.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter

silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.