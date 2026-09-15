Oksun of Season 9 Quits Foreign Advertising Agency... Leaves Korea One Day Later: "Goodbye, Kim Sa-rang of Euljiro"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Oksun from Season 9 of 'I'm Solo' has quit the foreign advertising agency where she had worked for many years.

On the 14th, Oksun posted a video along with the caption, "Goodbye, Kim Sa-rang of Euljiro."

The video was a reel titled "The Moment with the Most Dopamine for an Office Worker." After receiving an offer letter from a new company and immediately booking a plane ticket, Oksun messaged her boss, "Would it be possible to have a meeting?" She requested the meeting to announce her resignation, but tried to hide her excitement, saying she was "thinking sad thoughts." Oksun, who had worked at a foreign advertising agency, appears to have resigned after six years to change jobs.

The following day, Oksun completed the resignation process in just one day and left on a trip. She expressed her excitement, saying, "Resigned yesterday, leaving the country today."

Meanwhile, Oksun from Season 9 rose to fame after appearing on SBS Plus' 'I'm Solo.' During the show, Oksun introduced herself by saying, "My company is in Euljiro. The people at my company gave me the nickname 'Kim Sa-rang of Euljiro,'" drawing attention.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.