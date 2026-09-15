Lee Sol-i, wife of Park Sung-kwang, crashes her multimillion-won Porsche... Even the license plate fell off: "I won’t be able to drive for the time being"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Lee Sol-i, influencer and wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, shared an update after being involved in a car accident.

Lee Sol-i shared an update on social media on the 15th, posting several photos. She described the day as "a day that ran from one extreme to the other across the spectrum of emotions one can feel in a single day."

She also described what happened at the time of the accident. Lee Sol-i said, "I came out with my hair nicely tied up, but after the accident messed it up, I let it all down."

The photos she posted showed the front of the vehicle involved in the accident. The front license plate appeared to have fallen off beneath the Porsche emblem.

Although she experienced the unexpected accident, Lee Sol-i remained positive about the time that followed. She wrote, "Still, I found a neighborhood café that perfectly suited my taste, received a pretty bag as a gift thanks to the CEO, and came home filled with romance after enjoying the charm of an outdoor market dining area."

Regarding the fact that she will not be able to drive for the time being, she said, "Instead of being unable to drive for a while, I’m trying to draw on the power of positivity and enjoy autumn to the fullest."

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020 and appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where they shared their life as a married couple.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.