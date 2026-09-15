In Minjeong to Repay Kim Dong-sung’s Unpaid Child Support with Proceeds from Group-Buying Events: “Starting a Group Purchase”

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] In Minjeong, the wife of former short-track speed skater Kim Dong-sung, announced that she would launch group-buying events and use the proceeds to help repay the child support Kim Dong-sung is responsible for paying.

On the 15th, In Minjeong shared an update on her social media, saying, "It’s been a while since I last greeted you. I’m carefully preparing to open group-buying events going forward."

She continued, "I want to carefully start again, taking things one step at a time, beginning with what I can do and with the desire to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to me," adding, "I’m also working hard at construction sites."

In particular, In Minjeong made clear that she would use the proceeds from future group-buying events to repay Kim Dong-sung’s child-support arrears.

She said, "I will contribute the net proceeds from the group-buying events I open in the future toward repaying child support," adding, "Until the day Kim Dong-sung, my spouse, fulfills his responsibility, I will also do my absolute best by his side."

She emphasized, "I may not be able to resolve everything at once, but I will continue without stopping, even if it is only through small actions. I will continue to show it through my actions rather than my words, and I will work steadily without forgetting the responsibilities I must fulfill." She added, "I sincerely thank everyone who always watches over and supports me."

Kim Dong-sung has previously been at the center of controversy over unpaid child support.

Kim Dong-sung married in 2004 and had two children before divorcing in 2018. He later agreed to pay 3 million won per month in child support, but failed to make the payments for an extended period. As a result, his name was published in 2020 on Bad Fathers, a list of people who had failed to pay child support.

He later applied to the court for a reduction in child support, citing financial hardship, and the amount was adjusted to 1.6 million won per month. However, he failed to pay even that amount on time and was placed under a detention order. He paid part of the overdue amount shortly after the detention decision, but reports said that child-support payments continued to be delayed afterward.

Kim Dong-sung’s side has denied allegations that he concealed assets. In the past, Kim Dong-sung claimed through In Minjeong’s social media account, "I have absolutely no assets that could be called property, and I am in the status of a delinquent debtor with even my bank accounts seized."

Meanwhile, Kim Dong-sung appeared with In Minjeong on the TV CHOSUN variety show We Got Divorced in 2021. They registered their marriage that same year and became legally married.

▶ Full text of In Minjeong’s social media post

Hello, this is In Minjeong. It’s been a while since I last greeted you.

I’m carefully preparing to open group-buying events going forward.

I will take things one step at a time, beginning with what I can do, and carefully start again with the desire to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to me.

I’m also working hard at construction sites ^^

I will contribute the net proceeds from the group-buying events I open in the future toward repaying child support.

Until the day Kim Dong-sung, my spouse, fulfills his responsibility, I will also do my absolute best by his side!

I may not be able to resolve everything at once, but I will continue without stopping, even if it is only through small actions. I will continue to show it through my actions rather than my words, and I will work steadily without forgetting the responsibilities I must fulfill.

I sincerely thank everyone who always watches over and supports me.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.