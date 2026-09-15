T.O.P Rules Out Rejoining BigBang: "I Can No Longer Share the Same Stage with Them, but I Will Support the Members"

[Sportschosun Reporter Woo-joo Lee] Singer and actor T.O.P has ruled out rejoining BigBang and expressed his support for the members.

An interview with T.O.P, released through Japan's Tereasa Channel 1, has recently been circulating online. T.O.P held a fan meeting titled 'RE:UNION' in Japan last July, where he met with local fans. Asked about BigBang members' activities marking the group's 20th anniversary, T.O.P said he would not participate in BigBang activities and would instead focus on his solo career. "I will continue working as a solo artist," T.O.P said. "Although I can no longer stand on the same stage alongside the members, I will continue to support and cheer on their activities and music from behind the scenes."

In 2016, T.O.P was indicted on charges including smoking marijuana in Yongsan District, Seoul, and was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years. After his exclusive contract with YG Entertainment ended in 2022, T.O.P officially announced his departure from BigBang the following year. At the same time, he deleted all references to BigBang from his profile. He also posted a photo showing an 'X' drawn over the word 'BigBang' in an article identifying him as 'BigBang T.O.P,' further shocking fans. Reports that T.O.P had blocked a fan who mentioned BigBang and that he and G-Dragon had blocked each other on social media also fueled speculation that they had cut ties.

After returning through Netflix's 'Squid Game Season 2' last year, T.O.P said, "I did not want to join BigBang again and cause significant harm to the group. Since 2020, I had told my agency and the members that I would leave the group. I felt I had no right to do otherwise." He added, "I am not in contact with the members."

T.O.P then offered the members a belated apology, saying, "All I want is to support the members for the rest of my life and hope they do really well. I feel even more strongly that the mistakes I made should not cause them harm. That thought has never changed, not even once." When asked about rejoining BigBang, however, he responded firmly: "The mistakes I made were very serious. I have thought about it a lot, but I feel I have no right to return. Too much time has passed for me to go back."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.