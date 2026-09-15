Jeon Won-joo Faces a Flood of Negative Comments After Revealing Appearance Fee Dispute; Her Friend of 63 Years, Sa Mi-ja, Says, "Please Show Her Lots of Support"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong Yu-na] As controversy surrounding actress Jeon Won-joo continues, fellow actress Sa Mi-ja has shown her unwavering friendship toward her longtime friend.

A video titled "My Friend of 63 Years, Jeon Won-joo, Is Still Doing Fine" was recently posted on Sa Mi-ja’s YouTube channel, "Sa Mi-ja, Not Omija."

In the video, Jeon Won-joo personally explained why she recently stopped appearing in YouTube content.

Earlier, the production team behind the YouTube channel "Jeon Won-joo-in-gong," where Jeon Won-joo had appeared, announced last month that it would cease operations. At the time, the team explained that it was "simply the end of the contract between the production team and the agency."

However, Jeon Won-joo offered a different account on Sa Mi-ja’s YouTube channel. She revealed that she had clashed with the production team over her appearance fee, saying, "When I tried to raise my appearance fee, they said they would quit, so I told them, 'Let's just keep going.'"

After this became known, online users continued to respond in various ways, with some comments expressing criticism of Jeon Won-joo.

Sa Mi-ja then personally stepped in to defend her friend. On the 14th, Sa Mi-ja wrote in the comments of the video, "My friend Won-joo... We have been through so much over 63 years, but she is truly a good friend. Please show her lots of support."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.