Kim Dong-hyun Welcomes His Fourth Son Today (15th): Already a Spitting Image of His Father, “Our Fourth Miracle Has Been Born”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Mixed martial arts fighter Kim Dong-hyun has welcomed his fourth son.

On the 15th, Kim Dong-hyun announced the birth of his fourth son, saying, "D+0, 3.21 kg. The fourth miracle in our family has been born. Both the mother and baby are healthy."

Kim Dong-hyun shared his emotional thoughts, saying, "Mothers truly are amazing. To my wife, who went through so much, thank you so much and I love you?" He added, "Our family now has six members. With grateful hearts, we will live happily together."

Along with the announcement, Kim Dong-hyun revealed his newborn fourth son. Just one day old, the baby has already drawn attention for looking exactly like his father, Kim Dong-hyun.

Meanwhile, Kim Dong-hyun married Song Ha-yul, a non-celebrity six years younger than him, in 2018. They have one son and two daughters. With the birth of their fourth son, Kim Dong-hyun and his family have become a family of six.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.