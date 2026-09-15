Kim Seung-hye, Married to Kim Hae-jun, Shows Her Belly Growing Dramatically at 36 Weeks... Button Popped Open: "This Is Maternity Wear, Right?"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Kim Seung-hye revealed her latest update at 36 weeks of pregnancy, showing off her prominently rounded full-term belly.

On the 15th, Kim Seung-hye posted a photo on her account along with the caption, "Ayumi... This is maternity wear, right?"

In the photo, Kim Seung-hye is taking a mirror selfie while wearing what appears to be a one-piece maternity dress gifted by Ayumi. As she gazes at her reflection with one hand on her head, one of the buttons around her belly is visibly left undone, drawing attention.

As she neared full term, her belly had grown so much that even the maternity dress no longer fit comfortably. The clearly visible D-shaped profile showing through the undone buttons offered a vivid glimpse of Kim Seung-hye’s condition as she entered the later stages of pregnancy.

Kim Seung-hye added, "My belly is starting to stick out a lot now. 36 weeks." With the delivery date approaching, she humorously shared a glimpse of her full-term daily life, drawing attention from fans.

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-hye married fellow comedian Kim Hae-jun in 2024. She is currently pregnant and is expected to give birth in October.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.