Lee Se-young Furious After Being Used in Friend’s Younger Brother’s Scam: “He Said He Went Crazy Because of Financial Hardship; He Is Currently Incarcerated”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Lee Se-young expressed outrage, saying she was used in a scam by someone she knew.

On the 14th, a video titled “I Was Scammed by My Friend’s Younger Brother..” was posted on Lee Se-young’s YouTube channel, Yeongpyeong TV (YPTV).

Lee Se-young began by saying, “Something unbelievable happened. The younger brother of a friend I used to be close with scammed me. He has gone to prison now, but it was an absurd and shocking incident.” She continued, “We had been friends since middle school. I had known her younger brother since elementary school. I gradually lost touch with that friend and had no personal reason to contact her younger brother, so I had forgotten about them and moved on.”

Lee Se-young said, “One day, he suddenly contacted me through direct messages,” adding, “He said he had become a producer at a broadcasting station. He said he often went to Sangam-dong and contacted me because I came to mind.”

Lee Se-young exchanged greetings with him and even gave him her contact information. She said, “He told me he had become an employee of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). Without me even asking, he sent me his employee ID card and said he would work hard so that we could work on a program together someday.” She continued, “Then, one day, after he had gradually faded from my memory, I received a direct message from a stranger. The person sent me his employee ID card and asked, ‘Do you know this person?’ When I asked what was going on, it seemed that he had scammed the person by saying, ‘I’m close with her, and since I’m an MBC producer, I can get idol concert tickets and transfer them at a low price.’”

Lee Se-young vented her anger, saying, “You can make something like an employee ID card with AI, can’t you? He was selling tickets that were impossible to obtain at an absurdly low price, so the person contacted me because they couldn’t believe it. Whenever people said they couldn’t trust him, he showed them his direct messages with me and said, ‘I’m close with comedian Lee Se-young,’ then went around scamming them. In the end, he contacted me to commit fraud.”

Lee Se-young said, “I thought other people might contact me saying they had also been scammed, so I looked through the conversation history to understand his pattern. After people sent him money and asked for their tickets, he kept putting them off by saying things like, ‘I was supposed to receive them tomorrow’ or ‘I was supposed to receive them the day after tomorrow,’ and eventually ran away. This person had sent him money and was supposed to receive tickets, but when he could no longer reach him, he remembered that the scammer had said he was close with me and sent me a direct message.”

Lee Se-young said she contacted the younger brother. “When I even mentioned filing a criminal complaint, he apologized and said he must have gone crazy because he was struggling so much financially. Two or three days later, the victim contacted me and said they had gotten their money back,” she said. However, the younger brother allegedly continued his scams. Lee Se-young confessed, “I later heard from friends that he must have kept scamming people. Apparently, he went to prison.” She added, “I was deeply shocked. I only knew the innocent side of him from elementary school, and it hurt to wonder what kind of life had led that innocent friend to live as a scammer.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.