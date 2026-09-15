Joon Park's Flight Attendant Wife Suddenly Opens Up: "I'll Get My Act Together"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim Yoo-jin, the wife of g.o.d member Joon Park, revealed why she suddenly began reflecting on herself, saying, "I'll get my act together."

On the 15th, Kim Yoo-jin shared an update about a recent change in her life on social media, writing, "I've never been like this before, but lately I keep confusing the dates and missing important appointments."

She then showed her determination to pull herself together, saying, "I'll get my act together and live more mindfully." She also mentioned the changing seasons: "We're at the threshold of autumn, after the most beautiful summer of the year. I can't let it pass by meaninglessly."

Kim Yoo-jin also expressed her intention to change her daily habits. She added, "Starting today, I'll go to bed at 9:30 p.m.," setting a plan to turn in early.

Meanwhile, Joon Park married Kim Yoo-jin, a former flight attendant who is 14 years younger than him, in 2015. They have one daughter. Kim Yoo-jin recently appeared on the YouTube channel Wassup Man and attracted attention by sharing the love story between herself and her husband, Joon Park.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.