So Yoo-jin Pulls a So Ji-sub with a 'Pure-Gold Flex,' Giving Every Staff Member One Don: "Sell It and Use It When Times Are Hard"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress So Yoo-jin showed exceptional loyalty by giving every staff member of the home-shopping program she hosts a one-don pure-gold bar as a gift.

On the 15th, So Yoo-jin's agency, Blue Dragon Entertainment, confirmed that she had given one-don pure-gold bars to the staff of GS Shop's lifestyle program "So Yoo-jin Show," hereafter referred to as "So Show."

To mark the recent second anniversary of "So Show" and the upcoming Chuseok holiday, So Yoo-jin prepared a special gift to express her gratitude to every staff member who had worked with her to create the program over an extended period.

The gift was also said to symbolize her wish that they would continue working together for a long time, like the energy of a horse running vigorously in celebration of this year's Byeongo Year, the Year of the Red Horse.

She did more than simply hand over an expensive gift, adding one of her characteristically playful remarks. According to a broadcasting industry source, So Yoo-jin gave out the gold bars and said, "Sell it and use the money when times are hard," prompting laughter on set.

The source said, "This gift was prepared to thank the staff who have worked with her over the past two years to create the 'So Show' we have today. The special gift of gold was certainly appreciated, but it was even more meaningful because So Yoo-jin always looks after the staff without forgetting the word 'together.'"

First launched in September 2024, "So Yoo-jin Show" is a comprehensive lifestyle program on GS Shop hosted by So Yoo-jin. After leading the program for two years, she added warmth to the occasion by returning her gratitude with a generous gift to the producers and staff who had supported the show behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, So Yoo-jin's "gold gift" recalls a recent generous gesture by actor So Ji-sub. After the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) Friday-Saturday drama "Manager Kim," which ended in July, So Ji-sub reportedly gave one-gram pure-gold mini bars, purchased with his own money, to approximately 300 cast and staff members who had worked hard alongside him. The total cost of the gold bars alone was reportedly close to 100 million won.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.